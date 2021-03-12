OTA Transmission Platform Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The broadcasting industry experiences numerous changes with the development in technology. This drives the service providers and broadcasters to adopt innovative technology transmission platforms. Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission is a type of wireless transmission mainly used in the broadcasting industry. In addition, the OTA transmission is mainly used in radio and television platforms to broadcast channels wirelessly. Moreover, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) technology enables the deployment of progressive error correction for physical layer. In addition, ATSC also empowers the generation of wireless data through an IP delivery system.

Factors such as increase in demand for better picture quality and wireless transmission platforms drive the market growth for the OTA transmission platform industry. In addition, rise in need for enhanced channel presentation and operations efficiency are the factors expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of sufficient OTA infrastructure is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in R&D spending and IT investment in broadcasting industry is expected to provide major growth opportunities for the OTA transmission platform market in the upcoming years. Also, advent of ATSC 3.0 standards is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The global OTA transmission platform market is segmented on the basis of component, platform type, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. By platform type, it is divided into television, radio, mobile, streaming devices, supply chain management, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include AirTV L.L.C, Channel Master, GatesAir Inc., Gemalto NV, Harmonic, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., One Media 3.0, LLC, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., and TiVo Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global OTA transmission platform market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global OTA transmission platform market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Platform

– Services

BY PLATFORM TYPE

– Television

– Radio

– Mobile

– Streaming Devices

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AirTV L.L.C

– Channel Master

– GatesAir Inc.

– Gemalto NV

– Harmonic, Inc.

– LG Electronics Inc.

– One Media 3.0, LLC

– Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

– SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

– TiVo Corporation