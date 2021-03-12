Olefins Market | Regional Analysis With Key Manufacturers Data | Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS AG, Royal Dutch Shell

This Olefins report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.The Olefins Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume.

Market Overview:

Olefins are chemical compounds which are used as a manufacturing component for a variety of other chemical components. The productions of these compounds are based on the naphtha, crude oil or natural gases. These comprise hydrogen and carbon atoms in the molecular structure that are used broadly in the production of plastic products.Olefins market size is valued at USD 332.14 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.00% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on olefins market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.The rising implementation in the automotive industry has highly influenced growth of the olefins market. In line with this, the growing demand for polycarbonates is also acting as a key determinant favoring the growth of the olefins market over the forecast period.

The Regions Covered in the Olefins Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working In Olefins Industry:

The major players covered in the olefins market report are Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS AG, Royal Dutch Shell, National Petrochemical Company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, SABIC, DuPont, Total, NOVA Chemicals Corporate, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sasol, Evonik Industries AG, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Jam Petrochemical Company, TPC Group and BASF SE among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

