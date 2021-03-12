Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2014 – 2020
Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Likely to Shoot Up Demand in Near Future
The global novel drug delivery systems market is mainly influenced by a rise in the incidences of cancer. In addition, rise in research activities for the development of technologies of novel drug delivery coupled with augmented funding for ongoing research projects.
In addition, there has been a rise in healthcare expenditure for the treatment and diagnosis of cancer, which is likely to further add to the growth of the global novel drug delivery systems market. A rise in awareness about various alternative therapies is likely to support developments in the global novel drug delivery systems market in the years to come.
North America is estimated to account for a leading share of the global novel drug delivery systems market over the tenure of assessment. In addition, presence of several manufacturers together with availability of research funding for introduction of new methods of treatment is anticipated to support growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, there are many ongoing regulatory approvals in process for the introduction of new drugs in the North America novel drug delivery systems market.
This study on novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy comprises study of technologies such as embolization devices, liquid embolics and nanoparticles that offer unique approaches in cancer remedy. Several embolic agents are used by interventional radiologists for the selective occlusion of arteries supplying blood to tumors. The selection of an embolic agent depends on various factors including size of the vessel to be embolized, desired clinical outcome, duration of the vessel to be occluded, and also the intrinsic properties and behavior of the embolic agent. Nanoparticles as drug delivery systems have emerged as a promising technology to treat patients suffering from various types of cancer. Owing to their small size, nanoparticles exhibit unique physicochemical and biological properties, and thus help in overcoming several limitations such as poor bio-distribution, non-specific drug delivery, low therapeutic indices, and lack of water solubility which are mostly associated with conventional drug delivery.
Request For Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3590
Request For Custom Research – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3590
Read Our Trending Press Release Below
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-of-the-ligation-devices-market-to-be-driven-by-high-demand-from-elective-and-minimally-invasive-surgeries-tmr-301212502.html
- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-of-the-doppler-ultrasound-systems-market-to-be-driven-by-increasing-incidences-of-fetal-abnormalities-and-cardiovascular-diseases-tmr-301216018.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Transparency Market Research,
90 State Street, Suite 700,
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]