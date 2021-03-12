Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2014 – 2020

Rise in Prevalence of Cancer Likely to Shoot Up Demand in Near Future

The global novel drug delivery systems market is mainly influenced by a rise in the incidences of cancer. In addition, rise in research activities for the development of technologies of novel drug delivery coupled with augmented funding for ongoing research projects.

In addition, there has been a rise in healthcare expenditure for the treatment and diagnosis of cancer, which is likely to further add to the growth of the global novel drug delivery systems market. A rise in awareness about various alternative therapies is likely to support developments in the global novel drug delivery systems market in the years to come.

North America is estimated to account for a leading share of the global novel drug delivery systems market over the tenure of assessment. In addition, presence of several manufacturers together with availability of research funding for introduction of new methods of treatment is anticipated to support growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, there are many ongoing regulatory approvals in process for the introduction of new drugs in the North America novel drug delivery systems market.

This study on novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy comprises study of technologies such as embolization devices, liquid embolics and nanoparticles that offer unique approaches in cancer remedy. Several embolic agents are used by interventional radiologists for the selective occlusion of arteries supplying blood to tumors. The selection of an embolic agent depends on various factors including size of the vessel to be embolized, desired clinical outcome, duration of the vessel to be occluded, and also the intrinsic properties and behavior of the embolic agent. Nanoparticles as drug delivery systems have emerged as a promising technology to treat patients suffering from various types of cancer. Owing to their small size, nanoparticles exhibit unique physicochemical and biological properties, and thus help in overcoming several limitations such as poor bio-distribution, non-specific drug delivery, low therapeutic indices, and lack of water solubility which are mostly associated with conventional drug delivery.

This report studies the global market for NDDS in cancer therapy encompassing three major technologies: embolization particles, liquid embolics and nanoparticles. Each of these technologies has been analyzed in detail from product analysis, market trends, recent developments, future outlook and opportunities, to the competitive landscape. The report provides market size in terms of USD million for each technology for the period 2012 to 2020, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. In addition, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of the overall NDDS in cancer therapy market and the segments has also been provided in the report for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. This report includes an elaborate executive summary, which covers a market snapshot representing key findings from the study.

Geographically, the NDDS in cancer therapy market has been classified into four regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions along with CAGR for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 have also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the major factors determining market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with the market attractiveness analysis are discussed in the market overview section of the NDDS in cancer therapy market report. A section describing the U.S. and EU regulatory pathways has also been included. The study on NDDS in cancer therapy suggests a list of recommendations for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to accentuate shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process. ANSOFF matrix analysis has also been provided for the key players in this market. The competitive landscape section has been provided for each technology separately and presents the market revenue share of key players in terms of percentage for the year 2013. The market share analysis of key players involved the study of company product portfolio, sales revenue, and geographical presence along with market developments such as new product launch, brand recall, regulatory approvals, etc.

The study is a robust combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from telephonic interviews and interaction via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases for patents, clinical trials, demographics, disease incidence/prevalence, etc. The key players operating in the NDDS in cancer therapy market are Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation, Bind Therapeutics, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG plc, CeloNova BioSciences, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Cospheric LLC, Covidien, plc, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, EmboMedics, Inc., Kobo Products, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Mo-Sci Corporation, Nanobiotix, Polysciences, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Inc. and Terumo Medical Corporation.