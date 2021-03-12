North America Ophthalmology Drugs & Devices Market  Outlook Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027||Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, ZEISS International, Ellex, HOYA Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD

Ophthalmology drugs & devices market is expected to rise in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 45.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.60 % in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Insight Vision, STAAR SURGICAL, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, ZEISS International, Ellex, HOYA Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, TOPCON CORPORATION and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems. Market share data is available for North America. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation:North America Ophthalmology Drugs & Devices Market

Ophthalmology drugs & devices market is segmented on the basis of devices, drugs and drug delivery types. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

For instance, in October 2019, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launched ‘Cequa’ product which is used for curing dry eye diseases contains a greater concentration of cyclosporine which enhances the production of tears for patient with dry eye.

On the basis of device, the ophthalmology drugs & devices market is mainly segmented into three notable segments: surgical device, diagnostic & monitoring device and vision care. The basis of surgical device segment is further segmented into glaucoma surgery devices, cataract surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, excimer laser, femtosecond laser, YAG laser, microkeratome, ophthalmic lasers and others. Diagnostic and monitoring device segment is further segmented into Optical Coherence Tomographers (OCT Scanners), Fundus cameras, Slit lamps, Visual Field Analyzers/Perimeters, Wavefront aberrometers, Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Ophthalmoscopes, Tonometers, Autorefractors/Phoropters, Keratometers, Corneal topographers, Retinoscope, Pachymeter, Specular Microscope, Biometers, Optotype Projectors and Dioptometers.

Vision care segment is further bifurcated into spectacles and contact lens.

On the basis of drugs, the ophthalmology drugs & devices market is segmented into dry eye drugs, retinal disorders drugs, ophthalmic anti-allergy/inflammatory/infective drugs and anti-glaucoma drugs. Each segment is further sub segmented into existing and pipeline drugs.

On the basis of drug delivery types, the ophthalmology drugs & devices market is segmented into capsules & tablets, gels, eye drops, eye ointment and eye solutions.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Ophthalmology drugs & devices market report also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for ophthalmology drugs & devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the ophthalmology drugs & devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

