North America Industrial Battery Market 2021 Insights and Global Outlook- Panasonic Corporation, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd, GS Yuasa Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the North America Industrial Battery Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for North America Industrial Battery investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North America industrial battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.47% during the forecast period of 2020–2025.

The North America Industrial Battery market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like C&D Technologies Pvt. Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd, GS Yuasa Corporation, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Saft Groupe SA Amongst Others.

Market Overview:

– Among the different types of industrial battery technologies, lithium-ion battery (LIB) is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the industrial battery market over the forecast period, owing to its major factors like better performance, high energy density, etc. when compared to other batteries.

– The rising focus on technologically advanced batteries and use of artificial intelligence in the R&D phase of battery manufacturing is likely to create a massive opportunity for the battery companies to invest and redirect their resources to make a breakthrough battery technology.

– United States_is expected to be the_fastest and largest growing_market_during the forecast period, owing to the expansion in renewable power infrastructure and industrial production in the country.

Key Market Trends:

Lithium-ion Battery (LIB) Technology to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Lithium-ion battery (LIB) is expected to witness significant growth in the industrial battery market over the forecast period, majorly due to its favorable capacity-to-weight ratio. Other factors boosting the LIB adoption include its properties, like better performance, higher energy density, and decreasing price.

– The price of LIB is usually higher compared to other batteries. However, leading players in the market have been investing in R&D activities to improve LIB’s performance and price, to gain economies of scale. The emergence of new and exciting markets, such as energy storage systems (ESS), for both commercial and residential applications, is driving the demand for LIB.

– Lithium-ion batteries are witnessing massive demand in the battery energy storage market, owing to their declining prices. The United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced an interim price target of USD 125/kWh by 2020, and the prices for lithium-ion batteries are estimated to fall to as low as USD 73/kWh by 2030.

– Additionally, lithium-ion batteries are expected to hold the most significant share in the battery energy storage market in the coming years, as they require little maintenance, are lightweight, and have a reliable cycle life, high energy density regarding volume, and high charge/discharge efficiency.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: North America Industrial Battery Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, North America Industrial Battery Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

