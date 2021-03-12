North America Gas Turbine Market 2021 Precise Outlook- General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Capstone Turbine Corporation

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the North America Gas Turbine Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for North America Gas Turbine investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North American gas turbine market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The North America Gas Turbine market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Solar Turbines Inc. Amongst Others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353220/north-america-gas-turbine-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=&Mode=SD48

Market Overview:

– North America is expected to hold a dominant section of the gas turbine market share, owing to rising shale gas exploration activities and rapid enhancement of industrial gas turbine capacities in the region. Therefore, the increasing growth in shale gas production and the increasing demand for electricity is expected to drive the demand for gas turbines during the forecast period. However, increasing shift toward renewable energies, such as solar and wind for power generation, is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

– The power generation application segment is expected to be the dominating segment in the market.

– Advancements in technology in the oil and gas industry, resulting in growing per well recoveries and an increase in the production of shale gas, which, in turn, are expected to create a significant amount of opportunities to the gas turbine manufacturers in the near future.

Key Market Trends:

Power Generation Application is Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America region is anticipated to exceed an annual installation of approximately 1,100 MW by 2025. The increase in natural production has put downward pressure on natural gas prices which is expected to lead an increased share of power generated through natural gas.

– Gas turbines are used in the open cycle and combined cycle plants. Combined cycle power plants are more efficient than steam turbines as they generate more power.

– The power generated from combined cycle power plants have lower carbon dioxide emissions and governments are implementing stricter norms on such emissions. Thus, an increase in the demand for natural gas power plants will lead to the growth of the power generation segment.

– In 2018, North America’s Power generation was about 5447.3 TWh and is showing a growth of 2.9% from the previous year. Individually the power generated from gas was 1833.9 TWh in 2018.

– Moreover, factors, such as upcoming gas-based power plants are Cascade Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant, Alberta and South Field Energys Combined-Cycle Power Plant, Ohio, are expected to drive the market for gas turbines in the region in the coming years.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353220/north-america-gas-turbine-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=&Mode=SD48

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: North America Gas Turbine Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, North America Gas Turbine Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key points in this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]