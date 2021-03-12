Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Vodafone Group PLC, AT&T Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited

The Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The NB-IoT Enterprise Application Market is expected to register a CAGR of 61.3% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application Market are Vodafone Group PLC, AT&T Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited, Etisalat Group, Orange S.A., China Unicom Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., China Telecom Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Telefonica S.A. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Metering Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Smart metering is expected to witness significant growth for the NB-IoT application market. It is sub-segmented into smart water, smart gas, and smart electric. Smart meters are important elements for utility monitoring and billing and one of the main components of the smart cities. They ensure the most accurate energy bills. Smart metering is further expected to see NB-IoT being integrated into a broader set of products in the coming years, including home appliances, door locks, and smoke detectors.

– Deployment of smart metering systems provides solutions to curb energy wastage in the industry. Implementation of smart metering systems enables energy suppliers to continuously monitor electricity usage by employing smart meter systems at multiple points in the grid.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

