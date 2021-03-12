Nanoclay – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Nanoclay, which studied Nanoclay industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Nanoclays are layered mineral silicates that are divided into various classes depending on their chemical composition and morphology. Commonly used commercial nanoclays include montmorillonite, bentonite, kaolinite, hectorite, and halloysite. Nanoclays are employed in the reinforcement of liquid silicone rubbers, fibers, polymer films, hybrid phenolic friction composites, and non-woven and other composite materials in polymer nanocomposites. Prices of nanoclay vary in each region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into product segments and end-users in each region.

Major Manufacture:

Elementis Specialties Inc.

BYK Additives & Instruments

FCC Inc.

Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd

UBE Industries

Techmer PM

Mineral Technologies Inc

Worldwide Nanoclay Market by Application:

Packaging

Electronics and semiconductors

Coating

Aerospace &defense

Energy

Others

Nanoclay Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Nanoclay can be segmented into:

Kaolinite

Smectite

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Flame Retardants

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Nanoclay Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Nanoclay Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Nanoclay Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Nanoclay Market in Major Countries

7 North America Nanoclay Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Nanoclay Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Nanoclay Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Nanoclay Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Nanoclay Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

​Target Audience:

Nanoclay manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Nanoclay

Nanoclay industry associations

Product managers, Nanoclay industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Nanoclay potential investors

Nanoclay key stakeholders

Nanoclay end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

