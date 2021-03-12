Nano-Magnetic Devices Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nano Magnetics Ltd.

The Nano-Magnetic Devices Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The nano-magnetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Nano-Magnetic Devices Market are IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Nano Magnetics Ltd., Nanomagnetics Instruments, Siemens AG, Hitachi Metals America Limited, Honeywell International Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The major driver for the healthcare segment of the market is the increasing research & development activities across developed economies. For instance, in January 2020, KAUST scientists jointly produced drug-coated iron nanowires to kill malignant and tumor cells selectively. Iron nanowires coated with drugs can be a better option for malignant cell therapy as they can be moved to the tumor site with the help of an external magnetic field before starting a cancer-killing process.

– In May 2020, the researchers at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, with scientists at the Department of Physics of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, have developed a sensor that combines advanced technologies in the fields of magnetism solid-state physics. The newly developed sensor can be applied in the field of biomedicine.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

