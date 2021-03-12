Modacrylic Fiber Market | Analysis of Top Manufacturers And Market Growth With Top Countries Data | KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co. Ltd (China), FCFA (China)

This Modacrylic Fiber report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.The Modacrylic Fiber Market report includes overview of the parent market, Market segments, dynamics, Market size, share, Price, volume and cost. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value and volume.

Market Overview:

Modacrylic fibre is a synthetically manufactured and a copolymer that is flame resistant. Though it burns when exposed to flame but does not melt or drip. Modacrylic fibers are widely employed in high-performance protective clothing. They can be easily dyed, show good press and shape retention, and are quick to dry. It has its wide application in protective apparel, hair fiber, upholstery & household, pile, and industrial fabrics. Stringent industrial regulations & standardization, and increasing demand for the modacrylic protective apparel application may act as the major driver in the growth of modacrylic fiber market. Global Modacrylic Fiber Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 744 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 942 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing hair fiber application of modacrylic fiber.

The Regions Covered in the Modacrylic Fiber Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents of Modacrylic Fiber Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Modacrylic Fiber Market Size

2.2 Modacrylic Fiber Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Modacrylic Fiber Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Modacrylic Fiber Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Modacrylic Fiber Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Modacrylic Fiber Sales by Product

4.2 Global Modacrylic Fiber Revenue by Product

4.3 Modacrylic Fiber Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Modacrylic Fiber Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

Top Players Working In Modacrylic Fiber Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in modacrylic fiber market are KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Fushun Rayva Fiber Co., Ltd (China), FCFA (China),Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fibre Co. (China), Chinatexnet.com (China),Jiangsu Jinmao International E-Commerce CO.,Ltd, Weiku.com, Tianjin GT New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China), dralon (Germany), Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. (India), TAEKWANG Industrial Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Grupo Kaltex, S.A.de C.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation (China), Japan Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Jilin City Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd. (China), Aksa (China), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India) among others.

The key questions answered in Modacrylic Fiber Market report are:

What are the market opportunities, market risks, and market overviews of the Modacrylic Fiber Market ?

Who are the distributors, traders, and merchants in the Modacrylic Fiber Market?

What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices of the leading manufacturers in the Modacrylic Fiber Market?

What are the Modacrylic Fiber market opportunities and threats faced by the global Modacrylic Fiber Market vendors?

What are the main factors driving the worldwide Modacrylic Fiber Industry?

What are the Top Players in Modacrylic Fiber industry ?

What is the analysis of sales, income, and prices by type, application of the Modacrylic Fiber market?

What is regional sales, income, and price analysis for Modacrylic Fiber Market?

