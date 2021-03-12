Mobility Scooter Market Analysis, Demand Growth, Current Trends 2024

Mobility scooters are electronic transport vehicles used as a mobility aid, mostly occupied by single person. These mobility scooters are operated on battery and varies from 3 wheels to 5 wheels. Mobility scooters assist in the movement of a person from one place to another, especially long distance travelling. Gasoline-powered scooters are very rare in the market and are being rapidly replaced by electric or battery-powered scooters.

Mobility scooters are available in two forms worldwide: front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive. Front-wheel drive scooters are smaller and are primarily used indoors, whereas the rear-wheel drive scooters are used both outdoors and indoors. The rider weight capacity of a rear-wheel drive scooter is higher than the front-wheel drive scooter.

Mobility scooters acts as an alternative to wheelchairs and is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period from 2016-2024. The use of mobility scooters are supported with government funding in most of the regions across the globe. However, comparative high cost than wheelchairs is likely to hinder the growth of the market segment. Thus, the government interventions has made the use of mobility scooter cost effective through various schemes offered to the users. The mobility scooters offers comfort, ease of use and elegance, which instead is not offered by traditional wheelchairs, makes the mobility scooter market more potential.

Moreover, rising geriatric population, increasing incidences of knee and spine disorders, rising accidental and innate deformities are the important factors leading to the growing demand for mobility scooters globally. In order to assist the research and development in mobility aids, various national and international organizations participate actively along with regional government. Various government initiatives such as Affordable Care Act in the U.S., offers subsidy on mobility scooters for patients.

For More Details, Request A Sample [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14141

Thus, market has high potential to grow in terms of its population reach, which is actively supported by government and non-government bodies. In addition, availability of mobility scooters in different designs and features has increased the attention of users towards mobility scooters. However, lack of infrastructure in many parts of the world and high cost of the devices restricts the uptake to some extent. Moreover, the use of refurbished mobility scooters is another biggest challenge faced by the market.

The mobility scooter market can be segmented into by type of design, by number of wheels, by distribution channel and by geography. In the terms of design, the mobility scooter is classified into boot scooters, mid-sized scooters and on road scooters. By wheels, the mobility scooter is classified into 3 wheels, 4 wheels and 5 wheels mobility scooters.

By geography, the U.S. and European regions mainly U.K., occupies significant share of the mobility scooter market. North America dominates the market, due to government policies and high demand for mobility scooters. Moreover, baby boomer effect, sophisticated reimbursement policies, high awareness about the device are the other key factors favoring the market in North America. Followed by North America, Europe accounted for the second largest share of the global mobility scooters market due to increasing awareness and rising disposable income. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher growth rate owing to huge untapped population and increasing health care awareness among the patient population.

The major players having presence in the global mobility scooters market include Invacare, Afikim Electric Vehicles., Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing, Golden Technologies Inc., Pride Mobility Products, Hoveround Corp., Sunrise Medical, Van Os Medical, Electric Mobility, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Quingo, among others.

Get More PR by TMR:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integration-of-smart-features-stirs-growth-in-camera-bag-market-tmr-301221354.html