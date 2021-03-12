Mobile Banking Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global mobile banking market was valued at $715.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,824.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2026. Mobile banking refers to an internet-based facility provided by a bank or other financial institutions, allowing users to conduct financial transactions remotely using a mobile device. In addition, it typically operates across mobile web or applications developed for iPhone, android, or other devices. Mobile banking is also used for transferring money from one account to another and depositing a check by taking a picture, which is prominently provided feature for mobile banking in the market.

The technological advancements in mobile banking such as the delivery of personalized real-time customer service via smart bots and rise in usage of mobile devices allowing users to obtain instant customer assistance, drive the market growth. However, less adoption of mobile banking application due to lack of proper connectivity, and unavailability of proper network infrastructure in developing countries, is expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, utilization of chatbots, and other services is expected to improve consumer engagements which fuel the growth of the market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR577

The global mobile banking market is segmented on the basis of transactions, platforms, and region. On the basis of transactions, the market is bifurcated into consumer-to-consumer and consumer-to-business. By platforms, the market is classified into android, iOS, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile banking market share with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the transaction and platform across the globe.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the mobile banking market forecast.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Transaction

o Consumer-to-consumer

o Consumer-to-business

– By Platform

o Android

o iOS

o Others

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR577

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– American Express Company

– Bank of America Corporation

– BNP Paribas S.A.

– Citigroup Inc.

– Credit Agricole Group

– HSBC Holdings plc

– JPMorgan Chase & Co.

– Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

– Societe Generale S.A.

– Wells Fargo & Company

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following:

– Temenos Group AG

– Capital Banking Solutions

– Ally Financial Inc.

– Infosys Limited

– Strands, Inc.