Millennials Market Report- Increasing Necessity and Current Demands with Top Companies
The research reports on Millennials Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Millennials Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Millennials Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
Millennials Market Report explores the attitudes and behaviors millennials have with regards to their financial services products. It explores the major factors shaping their lifestyles and goals, and what this means for the financial services industry. Products covered in the report range from everyday current accounts to all forms of credit to investments.
Table of Contents in this report-
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Overview
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. MILLENNIALS ARE A KEY AUDIENCE FOR RETAIL BANKING
2.1. Defining the demographic opportunity
2.1.1. Millennials were born between 1983 and 1996
2.1.2. Millennials have emerged as the largest living generation in many (but not all) nations
2.1.3. Millennials are highly urbanized and more diverse than their predecessors
2.2. Millennials over-index for the majority of financial products
2.2.1. Financial product usage has increased among millennials as the cohort has matured
2.2.2. Over 80% of millennials globally hold a current or savings account, making debit cards the primary financial product
2.2.3. Over two thirds of millennials own a credit card
2.2.4. Lifestage and generational circumstances have prompted a heightened need for loans
2.2.5. Millennials have emerged as the most important generation-based mortgage market
2.2.6. Under half of millennials have a pension at a time when day-to-day expenses take priority
2.2.7. Millennials are important investors in spite of their day-to-day financial challenges
2.2.8. A majority of millennials have adopted most insurance products
2.3. Millennial lifestyles are characterized by life-defining events
2.3.1. Millennials are more likely to be contemplating married life and starting a family
2.3.2. Millennials represent the largest group of customers buying a house for the first time
2.3.3. The fluid nature of millennials lifestyles make relocation a desirable and doable option
2.3.4. Generation- and lifestage-defining events are shaping millennials financial goals
2.3.5. Despite negative stereotypes, millennials are good at managing money
3. MILLENNIAL ATTITUDES AND ACTIONS WARRANT SPECIAL FOCUS
3.1. Millennials express moderate satisfaction with their product holdings
3.1.1. Millennials are more likely to be promoters than detractors for their major account holdings
3.1.2. Millennials are typically ambivalent towards the mortgages and loans they hold
3.1.3. Millennials rate their mobile banking experiences positively
3.2. Millennials could be making better use of banking product features
3.2.1. A wide range of financial management tools are desired but not widely used
3.3. Millennials are pretty typical in their research choices
3.3.1. Savings: Millennials want the best rate from a reputable brand offering friction-free banking
3.3.2. Mortgages: Millennials are fixated on securing the best rate, ideally from a local bank brand
3.3.3. Loans: The influences shaping loan choices are consistent for millennials and the total market
3.3.4. Investments: Millennials motivations are led by a desire for an immediate income stream
4. APPENDIX
4.1. Abbreviations and acronym
4.1.1. Definitions
4.2. Methodology
and more…