Middle East Luxury Leather Goods Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2027

The major players covered in the luxury leather goods market report are Burberry, COACH IP HOLDINGS LLC, DIOR, Goldlion, GIVENCHY, Guccio Gucci S.p.A, Kate Spade, Longchamp, Mulberry, Michael Kors, CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED, 31 Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler, Stella International Holdings Limited, River Light V, L.P., Valentino S.p.A, Derek Alexander Leather, LVMH, Hermès, PRADA SPA, Charlotte Olympia Holdings Limited, Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l among other domestic and global players

The demand for luxury leather goods in Middle East is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The luxury leather goods market report analyses the growth currently rising due to the demand for customized and personalized leather goods to cater high-end and premium customer segment.

Luxury leather goods include varieties of bags, suitcases, wallets, apparel, footwear, and other accessories. Buying expensive luxury leather products has now become a symbol of status. Customers agree to spend limitlessly to buy the premium leather goods of big brands as they think that expensive products are of better quality and can satisfy their self-esteem. The luxury leather goods segment caters only to high-income customers. Customers also prefer leather goods because of its quality of dustproof, fireproof, crack-proof, and durability. The consumers in countries such as Saudi Arabia in the Middle East prefer luxury goods over conventional ones, due to their high purchasing power.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the Middle East Luxury Leather Goods market.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

A comprehensive analysis of the region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

By Product (High-, Low-Grade, Mid-Grade),

Application (Men and Women),

Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores and Online Retail Stores)

The countries covered in the Middle East luxury leather goods market report are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Israel, Qatar, rest of Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are the largest producers of leather in the Middle East region. The demand for luxury leather goods is rising due to the increase in the number of working professionals and the millennial population in the Middle East region. Their willingness to buy luxury leather goods is stronger. UAE is one of the most attractive countries in the Middle East and due to urbanization it holds a significant market share of the luxury leather goods market in the region. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are also holding a significant market share of this market.

