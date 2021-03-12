Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Market Emerging Trends, Demands, Overview and Product Scope 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Middle East and Africa vegetable oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Cargill, Incorporated, ADVOC (ABU DHABI VEGETABLE OIL COMPANY), Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, Wilmar International Limited, Omani Vegetable Oils & Derivatives Co.(L.L.C), Amira Nature Foods Ltd, AJWA Group Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

The most active companies in the Middle East and Africa vegetable oils market are ADVOC (ABU DHABI VEGETABLE OIL COMPANY), Amira Nature Foods Ltd, Wilmar International Limited, Cargill Incorporate, Omani Vegetable Oils & Derivatives Co.(L.L.C) among others. The active companies in the market have adopted product innovation as the strategy, due to changing consumer preferences in the region. The major focus of the companies is to offer products with wider application range aiding all feed, food and beverage and industrial sectors, thereby, catering consumers preferences efficiently. Moreover, the companies have adopted continuous expansion as their strategy to achieve the competitive advantage in the market and expand their geographical presence and customer base.

Market Overview:

– According to USDA report, the growth rate of rapeseed oil consumption in the Middle Eastern country like UAE was stagnant, accounting for 17 thousand metric ton in 2017 and 2018. However, it is projected to grow in the forecast period. The rise in the export of canola oil is witnessed in the regional market. Additionally, due to the import opportunity posed by the ongoing trade war between China and Canada, the United Arab Emirates is projected to further augment the export of canola oil to the Chinese market.

– The Middle Eastern region uses vegetable oil, such as sunflower oil, soybean oil, and others, in personal care application. According to USDA report, the Middle Eastern region imported 248 thousand metric ton of soybean oil in 2018-2019.

– Cargill Incorporate is the leading player operating in the country with its wide range of offerings, including corn oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, and palm oil, among others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Application of Palm Oil

The extensive application of palm oil in different food and bevrage products such as bakery products, dairy products, savory snacks, confectionery, margarine and fats, and others followed by increasing foodservice outlets is one of the major factor driving the palm oil market in the country.For instance DH Brothers Industries (Pty) Ltd company supplies deodorized palm olein to McDonalds and various fast-food restaurants, as well as other industrial users of palm olein and other palm products.The animal feed and pet food industry is the next major industry influencing the demand of palm oil in middle eastern countries primarily Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. The oil-rich nation (Saudi Arabia imports most of the palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia, specifically for its food processing units. On the other hand, Malaysian palm oil and palm-based products imported by Saudi Arabia in 2018 amounted to 570,870 metric ton, which is valued at USD 301.4 million. This accounted for almost 2% of Malaysias total export of palm oil and palm-based products.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Middle East and Africa Vegetable Oil Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

