Methyl Acrylate Market | Regional Analysis With Key Manufacturers Data | Arkema, LG Chem, BASF SE

This Methyl Acrylate report consist of the basic overview of the market, including product definitions, classifications, new product launches, key developments and the industry chain structure of the overall market. Besides, the report covers intelligence of different segments such as the product type, technology, application, industry vertical, end-user, and geography.

Market Overview:

Methyl acrylate is a type of organic chemical compound which is defined as the methyl ester of acrylic acid. This compound is generally present in a liquid form having a highly acrid odour in a colourless form. These compounds are utilized in a wide variety of production processes such as fiber, coatings, adhesives, sealants, detergents and even as plastic additives.Methyl acrylate market is expected to reach USD 508.67 million by 2027, registering this growth at a rate of 4.40% for the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. The global methyl acrylate market analyses the growth of this market which is being currently impacted due to the growth of the global food packaging industry caused by a shift of consumer lifestyles worldwide.The growing demand for methyl acrylate from end-user such as automobile, construction, packaging and cosmetics industry is expected to drive the growth of the methyl acrylate market in the forecast period.

The Regions Covered in the Methyl Acrylate Market Report are:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Methyl Acrylate Market report covers the different market scenarios that have direct impact on the growth of the market.

Table of Contents of Methyl Acrylate Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Methyl Acrylate Market Size

2.2 Methyl Acrylate Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Methyl Acrylate Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Methyl Acrylate Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Methyl Acrylate Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Methyl Acrylate Sales by Product

4.2 Global Methyl Acrylate Revenue by Product

4.3 Methyl Acrylate Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Methyl Acrylate Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

Methyl Acrylate Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities.

Top Players Working In Methyl Acrylate Industry:

The major players covered in the report are Arkema, LG Chem, BASF SE, Sibur, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solventis, Dow, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co.,Ltd, Nouryon, Jurong Chemical Group, SHANGDONG KAITAI PETROCHEMICAL Co. LTD, Merck KGaA, KH Chemicals, Zhejiang Kangde New Materials Co., Ltd among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

