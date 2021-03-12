Medical Collagen Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027 – DSM, Rousselot, Collagen Matrix, EnColl, Collagen Solutions and Innocoll

Collagen is widely used in cosmetic surgery and wound healing procedures. These are used extensively for the reconstruction of bone and a wide variety of dental, orthopedic, and surgical purposes. Most of the medical collagen is derived from bovine and porcine tissue. These are used for producing collagen sheets for a variety of surgical purposes. Collagen-based biomaterials have a broad range of applications owing to their excellent biocompatibility and weak antigenicity; these are used as a primary resource in medical applications. Collagen is used in the construction of artificial skin substitutes, and the management of severe burns. Collagen is also used in scientific research applications for cell culture, and the study of cellular interactions with the extracellular environment.

The medical collagen market is driving due to high demand for collagen in cosmetic surgeries and wound healing treatments. Increasing consumer spending coupled with the popularity of skin surgeries has propelled product demand across the world. However, insufficient processing technologies are expected to hamper the growth of the global medical collagen market. Moreover, growth in the use of collagen and collagen proteins in the medical and pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to drive demand the growth of the market for medical collagen market.

Top Leading Companies and Type –

1. DSM

2. Rousselot

3. Collagen Matrix, Inc.

4. EnColl

5. Collagen Solutions Plc

6. Innocoll

7. Symatese

8. GELITA AG

9. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd

10. Cambcol Ltd

The medical collagen market is segmented on the basis of source, product, and application. Based on source, the market is segmented into bovine, porcine, and others. Based on product, the market is segmented as gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen, native collagen, and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as haemostats, vascular grafts, tissue scaffolds, cartilage repair, wound care, bone grafts, diagnostics, and other.

