Medical Aesthetics Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028

Asia-Pacific medical aesthetics market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market

Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific medical aesthetics market are Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lumenis, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cynosure, Syneron Medical Ltd, Aerolase Corp., A.R.C. Laser Gmbh, Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh, Btl, Cutera, Eclipse, Lutronic, Mentor Worldwide Llc, Merz Pharma, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Sharplight Technologies Inc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept.

Product Launch:

In 2017 Merz announced the launch of its new product line Cellfina System. This is a treatment which is used to reduce and improve the appearance of cellulites.

In 2018, Lutronic announced the availability of its new product LaseMD, a 1927nm Thulium laser. It was a new innovation that allows skin resurfacing to every patient.

In 2016, BTL Aesthetics launched BTL EXILIS ULTRA, BTL Cellutone. This will enhance the BTL’s portfolio of products.

Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market By Product type (Aesthetic Lasers, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices), Application (Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Others), End User (Cosmetic Centres, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Medical Spas and Beauty Centres), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail), Country (Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific ) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Aesthetics devices are an innovative advancement, providing a solution to patients which deal with the ingenuity of creating beauty. The medical aesthetics devices is a growing market owing to its benefits such as maintaining the youthful appearance, pain free and non-invasive beauty treatments, maintenance free skin that remains smooth and hairless without the need for shaving, waxing or unpleasant hair treatments, improving the cosmetic appearance, and technological advancement in medical aesthetics devices.

The market is showing a substantial growth in the emerging countries as these countries are adapting to the trends of urbanization. Brazil, South Africa, Thailand and many others have improved in the past one decade. People are opting different aesthetics surgeries to maintain themselves, which give them better results without any stressful physical efforts. Medical Aesthetics is one of the most trending concepts of the 21st Century which will show a substantial increase in the future as there is a great technological advancement and innovation in the field by the companies dealing with these devices making them safer and even less invasive leading to more population opting for these procedures.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Medical Aesthetics Market

Asia-Pacific medical aesthetics market is segmented into 4 notable segments such as product type, type of care, accessories, end user

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Aesthetic Lasers Devices, Energy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Facial Aesthetic Devices, Aesthetic Implants, and Skin Aesthetic Devices. In 2019, body contouring devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2016, BTL aesthetics announced that it has received the FDA approval for its BTL Vanquish ME. This will demonstrate the versatility of the BTL Vanquish ME system and efficacy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Vascular Lesions, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Breast Enhancement, Sears, Pigment Lesions, Reconstructive, Tattoo Removal, Psoriasis and Vitiligo and Others. In 2019, anti-aging and wrinkles segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Lumenis announced the launch of its new product line, NuEra tight which is temperature control technology for skin smoothing by the application of Radio Frequency.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into Dermatology Clinics, Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals and Medical Spas and Beauty Centers. In 2019, cosmetic centers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Lutronic announced the availability of its new product LaseMD, a 1927nm Thulium laser. It was a new innovation that allows skin resurfacing to every patient.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail. In 2019, direct tender segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018 Sharp Light announced the launch of the cutting edge aesthetic devices which utilized Proprietary DPC Technology. This Dynamic Pulse Control (DPC) technology delivers unprecedented aesthetic results.



