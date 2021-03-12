Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Manufacturing operations management (MOM) is a set of processes that provides a holistic solution for complete visibility into manufacturing processes. The use of MOM software helps industries improve performance of manufacturing operations. MOM is a successive system to Manufacturing Execution System (MES). With integration between MES and MOM systems, MOM software is capable to consolidate production processes to improve advanced planning and scheduling, quality management, R&D management manufacturing execution systems, and other such functionalities.

As manufacturers are trying to regain their equilibrium amidst continuous volatility in costs and quality policy decisions MOM software has proliferated its demand. This is attributed to MOM software’s capability to promote compliance with standards and specifications for operational processes and procedures. This is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global manufacturing operations management software market. Furthermore, advent of industry 4.0 has flourished the adoption of advance software, which provides platforms to leverage diversified data source or silos and extract all-encompassing insights to further improve the manufacturing facility’s quality, productivity, and other operation efficiencies. Aforementioned is a factor expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period. However, connectivity and proliferation of cloud-based MOM software rises concerns associated with data privacy and cyber security, which in turn could hinder the manufacturing operations management software market growth. As digital data is rapidly increasing, advances in Internet technology, IoT, big data analytics, cloud computing, and AI have profoundly impacted the manufacturing industry and is an opportunistic factor of the market.

The manufacturing operations management software market is segmented on the basis of component, functionality, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into software and services. On the basis of functionality, it is divided into inventory management, labor management, manufacturing execution system (MES), process & production intelligence, quality process management, and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into automotive, chemical, healthcare, food & beverages, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the manufacturing operations management software market include ABB Ltd., Aegis Industrial Software Corporation, Aspen Technology, Inc., Critical Manufacturing, Dassault Systems SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Plex Systems, and Siemens AG. These major players have adopted various key development strategies as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which helped drive the growth of the global manufacturing operations management software market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the current & future trends of the market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global manufacturing operations management software market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global manufacturing operations management software industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global manufacturing operations management software market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Software

– Services

By Functionality

– Inventory Management

– Labor Management

– Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

– Process & Production Intelligence

– Quality Process Management

– Others (Planning & Scheduling & Dispatching)

By Enterprise Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Industry vertical

– Automotive

– Chemical

– Healthcare

– Food & Beverages

– Consumer Goods

– Aerospace & Defense

– Others (Oil & Gas and Metal & Mining)

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ABB Ltd.

– Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

– Aspen Technology, Inc.

– Critical Manufacturing

– Dassault Systems SE

– Emerson Electric Co.

– General Electric Company

– Honeywell International, Inc.

– Plex Systems

– Siemens AG