Malware Analysis Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Malware is an umbrella term for numerous types of malicious programs created by cybercriminals. Malware analysis is the process of extracting information from malware through static and dynamic inspection by using different tools, techniques, and processes. It is a systematic approach to revealing a malware’s main directive by obtaining as much data from malware as possible. Malware analysis solution helps companies in loading suspicious files through simple interface, detecting signature-less malware, sending IOCs to endpoint detection technologies, and others.

Rise in malware and phishing threats, increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend among organizations, and surge in government regulations are the major factors that drive the growth of the malware analysis market. However, complexities of device security and usage of free anti-virus solutions are expected to hinder the malware analysis market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The malware analysis market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based on the organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into aerospace & defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

The company profiles of malware analysis market players included in this report are Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet Inc., Qualys Inc., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global malware analysis market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global malware analysis market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– Aerospace & Defense

– BFSI

– Public Sector

– Retail

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecom

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

– Sophos Group

– Symantec Corporation

– Kaspersky Lab

– Fortinet Inc.

– Qualys Inc.

– McAfee LLC

– Trend Micro

– FireEye, Inc.