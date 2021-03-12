Magnetic Flow Meter Market by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global magnetic flow meter market. In terms of revenue, the global magnetic flow meter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global magnetic flow meter market.

The global magnetic flow meter market is broadly affected by several factors, including maintenance-free design that offers longer service life and integration of advanced technologies. The market for magnetic flow meter systems is likely to take off and it will be interesting to observe how the contending innovation based new technology changes in the years ahead.

Magnetic Flow Meter Market: Dynamics

The maintenance-free design offers longer service life of magnetic flow measuring devices, providing cost-effective flow measurement with a high degree of accuracy for a wide range of process conditions. Magnetic flow meters are volumetric flow meters, which do not have any moving parts. The fixed parts in these magmeters make these systems more reliable and they show consistent results. As there are no moving parts in magnetic flow meters, sensors are not directly immersed in the liquid, eliminating wear and tear concerns. This makes these systems reliable and easy to operate with limited maintenance. The expected service life of magnetic flow meters is approximately 30 years, which is beneficial to the user as a one-time investment, although electrodes may need to be periodically cleaned.

Most human activities that use water produce wastewater. As the overall demand for water grows, the quantity of wastewater produced and its overall pollution load are continuously increasing worldwide. For wastewater treatment, a magnetic flow meter combined with a level transmitter is used for open channel sludge and effluent systems in end-use industries in most parts of the world. Hence, the increasing demand for magnetic flow meters in wastewater treatment is the latest trend in the market.

Over the past few years, various advancements have been introduced in magnetic flow meters, such as the introduction of wireless connectivity and compatibility with smart devices. The electromagnetic induction technology is a good fit for liquid flow measurement despite some limitations related to non-conductive fluids.

Once the magnetic flow meter is calibrated with water, it can be used to measure other types of conductive fluid with no additional correction. In order to make flow rate measurement easier and more reliable, some manufacturers have already introduced new advanced technologies in the flow meters for the benefit of customers.

Players operating in the current magnetic flow meter market landscape are largely focusing on improving the quality of their products and refining the existing flow meter technologies. Advancements in flow meter diagnostics and growing adoption smartphone technology to enhance communication to improve access are the key trends projected to influence the growth trajectory of the global magnetic flow meter market during the assessment period.

The increasing focus on improving communication between the magnetic flow meter and the end user has paved the way for the adoption of the smart phone technology across the magnetic flow meter market landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a moderate impact on the growth of the global magnetic flow meter market in 2020. The demand witnessed a drastic decline in the first two quarters of 2020, due to stringent lockdown regulations, closure of major industries in several regions of the world, and disruptions across the supply chain. Furthermore, due to the shutdown of the industries in China in the first quarter of 2020, availability of raw materials hindered the production of magnetic flow meters. However, the market is expected to show signs of recovery toward the end of 2020, as lockdown restrictions are being lifted and cross-border trade is gradually resuming in full swing.