Lung Cancer Surgery Industry by Procedure (Thoracotomy (Lobectomy, Pneumonectomy, Segmentectomy), Minimally Invasive), Device (Surgical (Clamps, Forceps, Retractors, Stapler), Monitoring (Camera, Trocar), Endoscopic Instrument) – Global Forecast to 2021

The lung cancer surgery market is projected to reach USD 29.99 billion by 2021 from USD 21.58 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021. The global lung cancer surgery market is segmented based on device, procedure, and region. On the basis of device, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into surgical instruments, monitoring and visualizing systems, and endosurgical equipment.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=90291

On the basis of procedure, the lung cancer surgery market is classified into thoracotomy and minimally invasive surgeries. The thoracotomy segment further sub segmented into lobectomy, sleeve resection, segmentectomy, and pneumonectomy. In 2016, the thoracotomy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global lung cancer surgery. These surgeries are widely adopted to confirm the diagnosis of lung cancer, remove tumours and scar tissue, or fix air leaks. Moreover, availability of skilled professional for performing thoracotomy and less time for surgery are the major factors that will drive the growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America dominates the global lung cancer surgery market. Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by the rapid growth in the aging population, availability of reimbursement for lung cancer surgeries, and increasing incidence of lung cancer.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the global lung cancer surgery market include the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, increasing lung cancer awareness campaigns, and rising aging population. On the other hand, high cost of lung cancer surgery is restraining the growth of this market. The high growth potential in the Asian region provides opportunities for players in the lung cancer surgery market.

#Key Players- Ethicon US LLC (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Accuray Inc. (U.S.), AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.), Teleflex Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH (Germany), Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany), Scanlan International Inc. (U.S.), and Trokamed GmbH (Germany).

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Conclusion

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type

4.3 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type, 2016-2021

4.4 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Region, 2016-2021

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Lung Cancer Treatment

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Lung Cancer

5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Awareness Initiatives Aimed at Early Detection of Cancer

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Lung Cancer Surgeries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Entry Barriers for New Players

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Oncologists

6 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surgical Instruments

6.2.1 Hand Instruments

6.2.1.1 Staplers

6.2.1.2 Forceps

6.2.1.3 Retractors

6.2.1.4 RIB Shears

6.2.1.5 Trocars

6.2.1.6 Cutters

6.2.1.7 Clamps

6.2.1.8 Scissors

6.2.1.9 Elevators

6.2.1.10 Other Hand Instruments

6.3 Monitoring and Visualizing Systems

6.3.1 Cameras & Video Support

6.3.2 Endoscopic Trocars With Optical Views

6.3.3 Endosurgical Equipment

7 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thoracotomy

7.2.1 Lobectomy

7.2.2 Sleeve Resection

7.2.3 Segmentectomy

7.2.4 Pneumonectomy

7.3 Minimally Invasive Surgeries

8 Lung Cancer Surgery Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 RoA

8.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market , Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Strategic Overview

9.3 Market Share Analysis

9.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.4.1 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

9.4.2 Product Launches

9.4.3 Expansions

9.4.4 Acquisitions

9.4.5 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles

(Overview, Products and Services, Financials, Strategy & Development)*

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Accuray Incorporated

10.3 Angiodynamics Inc.

10.4 Ethicon Us, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

10.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

10.6 Olympus Corporation

10.7 Teleflex Incorporated

10.8 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

10.9 Karl Storz GmbH

10.10 Scanlan International, Inc.

10.11 Trokamed GmbH

*Details on Overview, Products and Services, Financials, Strategy & Development Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

11 Appendix

11.1 Insights of Industry Experts

11.2 Discussion Guide

11.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

11.4 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

11.5 Available Customizations

11.6 Related Reports

11.7 Author Details

List of Tables

Table 1 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market Size, By Type, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 2 Surgical Instruments Market Size, By Type, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 3 Surgical Instruments Market Size, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 4 Hand Instruments Market Size, By Type, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 5 Hand Instruments Market Size, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 6 Hand Instruments Market Size for Staplers, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 7 Hand Instruments Market Size for Forceps, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 8 Hand Instruments Market Size for Retractors, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 9 Hand Instruments Market Size for RIB Shears, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 10 Hand Instruments Market Size for Trocars, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 11 Hand Instruments Market Size for Cutters, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 12 Hand Instruments Market Size for Clamps, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 13 Hand Instruments Market Size for Scissors, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 14 Hand Instruments Market Size for Elevators, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 15 Other Hand Instruments Market Size, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 16 Monitoring and Visualizing Systems Market Size, By Type, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 17 Monitoring and Visualizing Systems Market Size, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 18 Monitoring and Visualizing Systems Market Size for Cameras & Video Support, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 19 Monitoring and Visualizing Systems Market Size for Endoscopic Trocars With Optical Views, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 20 Endosurgical Equipment Market Size By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 21 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market Size, By Type, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 22 Market Size, By Type, 2014–2021 (No. of Procedures)

Table 23 Market Size for Thoracotomy, By Type, 2014–2021 (No. of Procedures)

Table 24 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market Size for Thoracotomy, By Region, 2014–2021 (USD Million)

Table 25 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market Size for Thoracotomy, By Region, 2014–2021 (No. of Procedures)

Table 26 Open Lobectomy vs Vats: Analysis of Costs, Surgery Time, and Length of Stay

Table 27 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Size for Lobectomy, By Region, 2014–2021 (No. of Procedures)

Table 28 Market Size for Sleeve Resection, By Region, 2014–2021 (No. of Procedures)

Table 29 Market Size for Segmentectomy, By Region, 2014–2021 (No. of Procedures)

Table 30 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market Size for Pneumonectomy, By Region, 2014–2021 (No. of Procedures)

……CONTINUED

Access Full Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=90291

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.