Load Balancer Market Opportunities, Industry Trends and SWOT Analysis by Top Leaders like Amazon Web Services, F5 Networks, Citrix, Microsoft, IBM, Google and more – Forecast 2026

Load balancing is the physical device which used for efficient distribution of network traffic across various servers in server pool or server farm. Every load balancer assembles between backend servers and client devices, delivery and then distributing requests to any available server having capacity of fulfilling them. This is intended for assuring high availability and reliability by sending requests to online servers. There are two types if load balancers such as hardware based load balancers and software based load balancers. The common load balancing algorithms includes Round Robin, Least Connection Method, Least Response Time Method, Least Bandwidth Method, Hashing Methods, and Custom Load Method.

Global Load Balancer Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the surging adoption of AI and IoT along with the involvement of load balancer vendors

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Load Balancer market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Load Balancer market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global load balancer market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft, IBM, Google, Imperva, NGINX Inc., Radware, Fortinet, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc, Kemp Technologies, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Fastly, Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Avi Networks, Joyent, IncInlab Networks GmbH, Cloudflare, Inc., ZEVENET, Array Networks, Inc., AVANU, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Loadbalancer.org Limited, SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC., Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co., Ltd. among others.

Market Drivers:

Favourable government initiatives and rising investments in digitization will drive the market growth

Rising adoption of data center traffic, cloud-based load balancing services is another factor boosting the market growth

increasing investments along with favourable government initiatives in digitization also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Rising awareness regarding the advantages of cloud and network technologies will also augment this market growth

Market Restraints:

Less bandwidth providers is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Difficult implementation of newer load balancer module in traditional networking ecosystem is also restricting the overall adoption of these market

Lack of access of high speed internet is another factor hampering the market growth

Segmentation : Global Load Balancer Market

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Integration and Deployment

By Load Balancer Type

Local Load Balancer

Global Load Balancer

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Salesforce.com, Inc. had partnered with Amazon Web Services, Inc. This partnership help to expand the business of a company by offering innovative product integrations. This will help the customers for sharing data across AWS and Salesforce services

In June 2018, IBM had increased their production capacity for IBM Cloud. This will help to provide digital solutions as well as value propositions through insights resulting from their own data. This expansion help to strengthen the business and help to increase the revenue generation

Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Load Balancer market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Load Balancer Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Load Balancer market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Load Balancer market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Load Balancer market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

