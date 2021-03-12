Land Professional Mobile Radio Market 2021 Strategic Assessment- Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd, ICOM Inc, Motorola Solutions

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Land Professional Mobile Radio Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Land Professional Mobile Radio investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Land Professional Mobile Radio Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Land Professional Mobile Radio market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd, ICOM Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo SpA, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Simoco Wireless Solutions Limited, Tait Communications, Thales Group, Sepura Limited, BK Technologies, Inc. Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

– June 2020: Sepura PLC completed its strategic agreement with Mexico city Police to provide Sepura SC20 and STP9200 models for their help in the public safety process. Moreover, the smart user interface of SC20 and STP9200 helped Mexico city police to complete their tasks efficiently and quickly.

– Oct 2019: Tait Communications expanded its TP9000 by introducing two new products (TP9500, TP9600) in its existing product line. This product is incorporated with active noise cancelation features, which can help the first responders and other users to work efficiently in high-noise workplaces.

Market Overview:

The market has been witnessing positive growth owing to the rapidly increasing focus towards the improvement of communication technologies among the law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations. Moreover, LMR systems are also majorly being used in transportation, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, among other industry verticals.

– The digital technology market is driving the growth of this market. For instance, TETRA has excellent spectrum efficiency and have critical communication features such as security, short call set-up time, voice calls feature set, and high-speed data services. Moreover, TETRA does not require any broadband data, which increases the use of this in public safety communications networks and different manufacturing sectors.

– Major Vendors in this market are continuously innovating their products to create a unique differentiation from its competitors. For instance, in 2020, Hytera Communications launched intelligent multi-mode advanced radios by integrating intelligent technology solutions to provide mission-critical voice and broadband data on the same device. However, limitations of spectrum bandwidth and high costs of manufacturing LMR are significant challenges for any vendor in this market.

Key Market Trends:

Law Enforcement Agencies are Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– One of the primary tasks of law enforcement agencies is to maintain law and order, protect citizens, and critical infrastructure of the state. In law and enforcement, the lives of others depend on the ability to respond quickly to a critical situation and coordinate the actions using timely and accurate information.

– The demand for LMR is continuously rising due to its quick and secure transmissions in a broad spectrum of environments. Moreover, mission-critical communication has been supporting law enforcement organizations to stream video and access data in real-time. Therefore it also improves decision-making capabilities through the incorporation of video streaming and data applications.

– Governments across regions are investing in enhancing their surveillance and communication systems. For instance, the Netherland Government has already deployed a significant number of radios, which include 57,000 hand-portable terminals and 10,000 SRG3900 mobiles radios for public safety vehicles for its regional police forces. Hence these investments are evident across regions and are indicative of the increasing reliance on LMR solutions for any public safety purposes.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Land Professional Mobile Radio Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Land Professional Mobile Radio Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

