KVM Switch Market 2021 Comprensive Insights – ATEN International, Fujitsu Limited, D-Link Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc.

The KVM Switch Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“KVM Switch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of KVM Switch Market are ATEN International, Fujitsu Limited, D-Link Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Belkin International Inc., Emerson Group, Tripp Lite, Guntermann & Drunck GmbH, IHSE GmbH, Tesla Elec Technology Co., Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Data Centers to Drive the Market Growth

– The principal trend that is supporting data center is the cloud and its connection to billions of connected devices such as autonomous vehicles, PCs, virtual reality systems, and others. For instance, 80% of all enterprise (and mission-critical) workloads will move to the cloud (Oracle’s Cloud Prediction, 2019). Even as the absolute number of files stored in the cloud has grown rapidly, the percentage of files that contain sensitive data has also grown, today standing at 21% with an increase of 17% over the past two years.

– Globally, with the increasing demand for data, the need for data centers is rising, as major cloud vendors are focusing on commissioning numerous data center projects, with significant investments. For instance, Amazon, a global leader in terms of cloud management, is increasingly investing in building data centers across the world, especially in the emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific. The company plans to invest USD 1.5 billion for building two data centers in India, mainly for its AWS wing.

