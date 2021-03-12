Kombucha Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2027 | GT’s Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha, KeVita, The Humm Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Townshend’s Tea, Red Bull, Celestial Seasonings

The Kombucha Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments.

According to this study, over the next five years the Kombucha market will register a 30.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3784.4 million by 2025, from $ 1326.7 million in 2019.

The market concentration degree is relative high, as the GT’s Kombucha accounted for a share more than 58.70% in terms of value in 2016, though which is decreasing slowly. In the recent several years, lots of small private companies and traditional beverage manufacturers are entering into kombucha market to seek for new growth point in soft drink market. In addition, there isn’t a large technology barrier in this market. The kombucha market in USA is the largest market accounted for a share more than 70% in terms of value in 2016. Besides, USA is also the largest supplier of kombucha. Europe kombucha has been awake in recent years, major market is concentrated in Germany, UK, France, etc.Asia is the emerging market of kombucha. Traditionally, kombucha is made and drunk by family themselves. Now, the commercial kombucha is becoming more and more popular due to its several functions for health.

The prominent players in the global Kombucha market are:

GT’s Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha, KeVita, The Humm Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Townshend’s Tea, Red Bull, Celestial Seasonings, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Love Kombucha, Health-Ade, HIGH COUNTRY, Buchi Kombucha, Reed’s, Tonica, NessAlla Kombucha and Other.

Industry News and Develipments:

Kombucha Industry Expands in the Asia-Pacific Region

Mar 3, 2021: Once prominent as a novelty drink – popular only in hipster cafes – kombucha is now starting to catch the eye of more consumers on a commercial scale and it continues to rapidly become a staple on supermarket shelves worldwide. Dating back as many as 2,000 years, the first known kombucha in history is said to have appeared in China, where it was dubbed the “Tea of Immortality,” a nod to its remarkable health benefits. It continued to be a popular drink across many Asian countries – including China, Korea and Japan – until the trade route expansion in the early 1900s took it to eastern Europe, Germany and Russia. The kombucha trend continued to grow, even witnessing a modern age revival in the 1960s, with a Swiss study claiming that the drink had health benefits similar to yogurt.

The second and significant revolutionary wave for the kombucha market came in the 1980s-‘90s, when the drink began to gain popularity in the United States, as a major contender in the fight against severe health conditions. Despite several roadblocks along the way – from skepticism to regulatory scrutiny for its alcohol content – kombucha tea has emerged victorious, in recent years, as one of the most sought-after health drinks of the modern era. Research from Global Market Insights, Inc. suggests that the global kombucha market may achieve a valuation of over $5 billion by 2025.

GT’s Synergy Celebrates Kombucha’s History and Tradition for World Kombucha Day!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2021 — GT’s Synergy Raw Kombucha, the beloved and world-renowned Kombucha brand, gears up to recognize and celebrate this one-of-a-kind, fermented tea on the second annual World Kombucha Day, February 21. While every day is a celebration of Kombucha and its endless gifts and health benefits, this day specifically honors its history and purpose with special offers and curated content for fans everywhere. All week long, Kombucha consumers, from curious to connoisseur, can sign up for GT’s newsletter to receive a special buy-one-get-one free coupon through February 21.

GT’s is credited for pioneering the Kombucha category, first bringing it to commercial shelves in 1995. Today, Kombucha is the fastest growing functional beverage category, poised to hit $3.5 billion by 2025. What most people don’t know is that Kombucha’s existence predates the 90s. In fact, its first documented origin starts over 2000 years ago in 221 BCE in East Asia (the reason for World Kombucha Day’s 2.21 date). It was referred to as the “tea of immortality” and “elixir of long life” by Chinese Emperor Qin Shi Huang who consumed Kombucha for its powerful healing qualities. Now, Kombucha continues to be sought after by all who seek health and wellness including pop culture icons like Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and many more. World Kombucha Day was first established in 2020 by Kombucha Brewers International, the leading global trade organization for commercial Kombucha brewers, in an effort to continue to share Kombucha with the world.

Kombucha Market Breakdown Data by Types

Herbs & Spices

Fruit

Original

Others

Kombucha Market Breakdown Data by Applications

Offline

Online

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last five years are identified.The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

