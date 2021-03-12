Italy Wind Energy Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Global Outlook- Enel Green Power S.p.A., Vestas Wind Systems A or S

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Italy Wind Energy Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Italy Wind Energy investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Italy wind energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The Italy Wind Energy market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like ERG S.p.A, Enel Green Power S.p.A., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, EDP Renovaveis S/A, Senvion SA Amongst Others.

Market Overview:

– Increasing deployment in the onshore wind is expected to drive the wind energy market in Italy during the forecast period.

– In order to reach the target of 55% renewable penetration on the national electricity demand by 2030, the National Energy Strategy (SEN) set a target of 40 TWh of wind energy production. This includes the repowering and revamping of end-of-life wind farms. Therefore, Italy is expected to have a significant increase in wind power capacity, which in turn, is likely to provide an opportunity to a growth in the deployment of wind energy in coming future.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing deployment in the Onshore Wind Energy is Expected to Drive the Market

– Italy is the fifth country in terms of cumulative installations in Europe with 10758 MW of onshore wind energy installed in 2019. Wind power already supplies 6% of the domestic power demand annually. Italys wind industry is heavily concentrated in the south and on its islands, due to wind resource availability.

– Wind-generated electricity accounted for 17.5 TWh in 2018, corresponding to about 5.6% of the countrys total demand. Foreign producers supplied most of the new multi-megawatt turbines in Italy.

– The countrys demand for electrical energy is expected to be registered at high growth rates. As demand for energy is rising, Italy is turning toward the adoption of renewable energy as it has the ability to provide clean energy. The adoption of onshore wind energy along with higher wind potential and technology attracts the companies for high investment.

– By location of deployment, the onshore wind energy is expected to drive the market during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for clean energy in the country and advancements in wind power technology.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Italy Wind Energy Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Italy Wind Energy Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

