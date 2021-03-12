IT Asset Disposition Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2027
Global IT asset disposition market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value to an estimated value of USD 25.07 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Environment safety and regulatory compliances is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global IT Asset Disposition Market
IT asset disposition is a process in which obsolete or unwanted equipment is disposed in a safe and ecologically-responsible manner. IT businesses have a very high replacement cycle of IT equipment. ITAD suppliers are specialized in streamlining IT asset disposal while minimizing expenses and maximizing loss recovery. Businesses have a heavy IT equipment replacement cycle. Enterprises with worn out ancient equipment are frequently confronted with choices about refurbishing or reselling, recycling or disposing of company machinery.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for information and data security for old assets may drive the market in the forecast period
- Growing adoption of electronic devices such as laptops, mobiles and tablets is propelling the market growth
- Increasing technological advancements globally will boost the growth of the market
- Value recovery from outstanding assets also acts as a market driver
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness about IT asset disposable may hamper the market growth
- High investment cost will hinder the growth of the market
- Lack of comprehensive IT asset disposition policy may also downsizes the market growth in the forecast period
Segmentation: Global IT Asset Disposition Market
By Services
- De-Manufacturing and Recycling
- Remarketing and Value Recovery
- Data Destruction/Data Sanitization
- On-Site Data Destruction
- Off-Site Data Destruction
- Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics
- Others
- On-Site Equipment Audit Solution
- Online Clients’ Portal
By Asset Type
- Computer/Laptops
- Servers
- Mobile Devices
- Storage Devices
- Peripherals
- Networking Devices
- I/O Devices By Deployment Type
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End User
- Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and Telecom
- Educational Institutions
- Healthcare Industry
- Aerospace and Defense
- Public Sector and Government offices
- Manufacturing
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
- Energy and Utility
- Construction and Real Estate
- Logistics and Transportation
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, IBM developed recycling system for fabric, dirty plastic bottles and others. Silicon Valley-based IBM developers have designed a pressure reactor called VolCat, a recycling method. This device can break down materials that are often difficult to recycle. With this, development the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market
- In January 2018, Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced acquisition of eInfochips, which is an IoT solution provider for various industries such as industrial automation, healthcare and aerospace. This acquisition helped the company to increase their global reach through eInfochips network so they can cater more customers worldwide
Competitive Analysis
Global IT asset disposition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IT asset disposition market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global IT asset disposition market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Dell Inc, SIMS Recycling Solutions,Inc, Iron Mountain Incorporated, Apto Solution, Inc., TBS Industries Inc, ITRenew Inc., TES (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Lifespan International Inc., Ingram Micro, Inc., among others.
The IT Asset Disposition market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IT Asset Disposition market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of IT Asset Disposition market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new IT Asset Disposition market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for IT Asset Disposition. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
