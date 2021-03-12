IoT Professional Services Market- Exclusive Industry Research Report | Accenture, Atos, IBM, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Deloitte and more.

Global IoT Professional Services Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The IoT Professional Services market size is projected to grow from USD 98.8 billion in 2020 to USD 149.9 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the IoT Professional Services Market:

Accenture plc (Accenture)

Atos SE (Atos)

IBM Corporation (IBM)

Cognizant (Cognizant)

DXC Technology (DXC Technology)

Deloitte (Deloitte)

Capgemini (Capgemini)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

NTT DATA Corporation (NTT DATA)

Infosys (Infosys)

AT&T Inc. (AT&T)

Wipro Limited (Wipro)

Happiest Minds (Happiest Minds)

Mindtree (Mindtree)

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle)

HCL Technologies (HCL)

Virtusa Corporation (Virtusa)

Vodafone Group plc (Vodafone)

Tech Mahindra (Tech Mahindra)

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

Prodapt Solutions Private Limited (Prodapt)

Unisys Corporation (Unisys)

Siemens Advanta Consulting (Siemens Advanta Consulting)

ORBCOMM (ORBCOMM)

“Based on service type, the IoT consulting service segment is expected to lead the IoT professional services market during the forecast period”

The IoT consulting services help in refining business processes of organizations and are used for formulating different strategies, developing use cases, planning roadmaps, assessing technologies, and framing IoT architectures. Providers of IoT consulting services ensure the development and implementation of the appropriate IoT applications and architecture in organizations.

“Based on IoT infrastructure services, cloud services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Cloud services include network, infrastructure, or business application services offered through the cloud. These services integrate devices and solutions with the cloud to streamline various business processes of organizations. Cloud services ensure increased data security, enable easy data management, and are highly customer-centric. These services offer connectivity features, management features, security features, and engagement features.

“Based on organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to lead the IoT professional services market during the forecast period”

The large enterprises segment uses the IoT professional services platform to ensure efficient deployment, integration, and management of IoT devices for business processes. Large enterprises are early adopters of IoT professional services. The adoption of IoT professional services in large enterprises is said to be higher as compared to SMEs.

“Based on deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Several organizations prefer cloud-deployed IoT professional services, as it offers scalability and agility in organizations and provides more functions than on-premises IoT professional services at an affordable cost. With rapid advancements in cloud technology, organizations are inclined toward implementing cost-effective cloud-based solutions.

“Based on application, the smart transport and logistics segment is expected to lead the IoT Professional Services market during the forecast period”

Smart transport and logistics involve the integration of advanced technologies with the existing transportation and logistics infrastructure to deliver real-time online information related to traffic flow, asset tracking, and passengers/commuters.

“APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the IoT professional services market; this growth can be attributed to the significant adoption of advanced technologies, the proliferation of IoT-enabled devices, continuously enhancing network connectivity, and government initiatives for IoT.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2020

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Global Iot Professional Services Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Interviews: By Company, Designation, And Region

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 9 Research Methodology: Approach

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology─ Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenue Of Different Iot Professional Service Types In Iot Professional Services Market

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology ─ Approach 1 Bottom-Up (Supply Side): Collective Revenue Of Iot Professional Service Types In Market

Figure 12 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2—Bottom-Up (Demand Side)

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 13 Iot Professional Services Market Size, 2020–2026

Figure 14 Iot Consulting Services Segment To Lead Market During Forecast Period

Figure 15 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises Segment To Show High Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Figure 16 On-Premises Segment To Show High Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Figure 17 Smart Transport And Logistics Segment To Lead Market In 2020

Figure 18 Growing Segments In Market, 2020–2026

Figure 19 Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Iot Professional Services Market

Figure 20 Rapidly Growing Number Of Iot Connections Leading To An Increased Data Traffic Drives Market Growth During Forecast Period From 2020 To 2026

4.2 Asia Pacific Market, By Service Type And Country

Figure 21 Iot Consulting Services And China To Account For Large Market Shares In Asia Pacific In 2020

4.3 Market: Major Countries

Figure 22 India To Grow At Highest Rate During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 23 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Iot Professional Services Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapidly Growing Number Of Iot Connections Leading To Increased Data Traffic

5.2.1.2 Increasing Internet Ubiquity And Development Of Wireless Technologies

5.2.1.3 Rising Need To Increase Operational Efficiency In Various Industries

5.2.1.4 Government Initiatives In R&D Activities Related To Iot

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Interoperability And Lack Of Common Standards

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Iot-Enabled Digital Transformation Of Businesses

5.2.3.2 Shift From On-Premises To Cloud-Based Data Management Strategy

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Issues Of Legacy Infrastructure And Communication Networks

5.2.4.2 Concerns Associated With Data Security And Privacy

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Iot Professional Services Market Dynamics Analysis

5.3.1 Drivers And Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints And Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Chemicals

5.4.1.1 Use Case 1: Atos Helped Multinational Chemicals Company With Effective Rodent Monitoring

5.4.2 Retail

5.4.2.1 Use Case 2: Atos Helped The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Get The Benefits Of Connected Cooler Service

5.4.3 Government

5.4.3.1 Use Case 3: Dxc Technology Helped Flanders Investment & Trade Survive The Coronavirus Crisis

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.4.1 Use Case 4: Hcl Helped Pharmaceutical And Nutraceutical Provider Enhance Patient Care

5.4.5 Transportation And Logistics

5.4.5.1 Use Case 5: Cognizant Helped One Of The Leading Manufacturers Of Commercial Trucks And Buses To Make Its Vehicles More Reliable And Less Expensive To Operate

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Edge Computing

5.5.3 Digital Twin

5.5.4 Mqtt Protocol

5.5.5 Wi-Fi

5.6 Ecosystem

Table 3 Ecosystem: Iot Professional Services Market

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 24 Market: Value Chain

5.8 Porter’s Five Forces Model

Table 4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Market

5.8.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.8.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.8.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.8.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.8.5 Degree Of Competition

5.9 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Patent Analysis

Table 5 Below Table Highlights Few Patents Granted To Vendors In Iot Professional Services Market

5.11 Regulatory Implications

5.11.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.11.2 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.11.3 Service Organization Control 2

5.11.4 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act

5.11.5 Communications Decency Act

5.11.6 Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

5.11.7 Cen/Iso

5.11.8 Iso/Iec Jtc 1

5.11.8.1 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Swg 5

5.11.8.2 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 31

5.11.8.3 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 27

5.11.8.4 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Wg 7 Sensors

5.11.9 Etsi

5.11.10 Ieee

6 IoT Professional Services Market, By Service Type

……CONTINUED

