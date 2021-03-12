Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2015 – 2023

Intracranial pressure monitors are used in a wide range of applications in the treating brain trauma. This report on intracranial pressure monitors analyses the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the intracranial pressure monitors market with respect to the leading market segments based on type, application, end-user and geography.

Some of the factors that are driving the global intracranial pressure monitors market are technological developments related to intracranial pressure monitors, increasing number of medical device companies conducting research and development studies across the globe, presence of large geriatric population, and rising incidence of traumatic brain injuries due to traffic and industrial accidents.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the overall intracranial pressure monitors market including the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. In addition, various analyses such as market attractiveness analysis by geography and competitive landscape by key players have also been provided. The market attractiveness analysis explains the intensity of competition in the market in different geographies. The competitive scenario between different market players is evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and increase their shares in the global market.

The intracranial pressure monitors market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the intracranial pressure monitors market has been categorized into external ventricular drainage system, lumbar drainage system, microtransducer ICP monitoring devices, and non-invasive ICP monitoring system. Traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and others form the major applications of the intracranial pressure monitors market. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period 2013-2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 is provided for all the segments, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the intracranial pressure monitors market has been categorized into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the intracranial pressure monitors market. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Codman & Shurtleff, Inc., Haiying Medical, HeadSense Medical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Raumedic AG, SOPHYSA, and Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG.

