Interactive Display Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report with top Players and Growth Opportunity

The global interactive display market is predicted to generate revenue of over $16.4 billion in 2024, progressing at a 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024), says a recent P&S Intelligence report. Interactive displays are based on two technologies, namely light-emitting diode (LED) and liquid crystal display (LCD).

In 2018, LCD interactive displays were more in demand, owing to their wide usage in educational institutes in countries such as China, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and the U.A.E. Other than the education sector, interactive displays are also used in the industrial, retail, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), transportation, corporate & government, and healthcare & hospitality sectors.

Out of these, interactive kiosks were the most in demand the past, because of the rising requirement for self-service terminals, expansion of the retail industry, and customer convenience. Making use of these kiosks allows customers to save time and avoid queues, particularly at service-intensive places, such as malls, when it comes to bill payments, and in banks, while making deposits and withdrawals.

