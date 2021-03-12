Integrated Traffic Systems Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Integrated Traffic Systems Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Integrated Traffic Systems industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Integrated Traffic Systems Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global integrated traffic systems market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Rising public private relationships and increasing number of mega cities are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market

Integrated traffic systems are specially designed so they can reduce the chances of accidents and enhances the traffic controls and monitoring. Implementing integrated traffic systems can help in easy movement of cars through various transport modes, such as streets, highways, marine, ships, civil aviation, ports, and inland water. It allows fleet managers to improve productivity by effectively scheduling routes and delivering traffic updates and forecasting the time of departure and arrival. They are also very beneficial for the environment as they have the ability to decrease the carbon emission.

Market Drivers:

Rising urbanization worldwide which acts as a market driver

Increasing concern associated with the public safety also contributes towards the market growth

Growing global road traffic congestion will propel the growth of this market

Increasing government initiatives to decrease carbon emission will also uplift the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper technologies will hamper the market growth

High investment cost in old road infrastructure is restricting the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Integrated Traffic Systems Market

By Sensor Type

Weigh-In Motion Sensors

Acoustic Sensors Road Condition Sensors Visibility Sensors thermal Mapping Sensors Wind Speed Sensors Inductive Loop Detectors



By Function

Traffic Monitoring Automatic Vehicle Detection Number Plate Recognition System Journey Time Measurement System

Traffic Control Intelligent Traffic Lightings Parking Management Incident Detection System

Information Provision Multifunctional System Information Communication System



By Hardware

Display Boards

Sensors

Surveillance Camera

Radar

Smart Traffic Light

Interface Boards

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Cubic Corporation announced the acquisition of Advanced Traffic Solutions Inc which will be the part of the company’s Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business unit. This investment will strengthen Cubic’s NextCity strategy to tackle urban traffic issues through best-in-class approaches that maximize the use of transportation infrastructure and increase traveller mobility. This will also help them to offer better products and services to their customer

In June 2018, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of the India’s first Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). The ITMS will help the police to control traffic and deter drivers in normal traffic and will certainly reduce traffic accidents and congestion. This will also help them to keep the city clean and pollution free

Competitive Analysis:

Global integrated traffic systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of integrated traffic systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global integrated traffic systems market are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.; Cisco Systems; Seimens; SWARCO; LG CNS,; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Cubic Corporation; Iteris, Inc.; FLIR Systems, Inc.; Jenoptik AG; Q-Free; Citilog.; EFKON; imtac; TransCore; Savari, Inc; PTV AG; Atkins; Global Traffic Technologies; among others.

The Integrated Traffic Systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Integrated Traffic Systems market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Integrated Traffic Systems market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Integrated Traffic Systems market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Integrated Traffic Systems. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

