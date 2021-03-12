Injection Devices Market Poised for Growth | Key Players – Gerresheimer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Schott AG.

The Injection Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% and is poised to reach US$176.81 Billion by 2027 as compared to US$21.65 Billion in 2020. The factors leading to this extraordinary growth is attributed various market dynamics discussed in the report. Our experts have examined the market from a 360 degree perspective thereby producing a report which is definitely going to impact your business decisions. Kindly click on the link below if you intend to make a direct purchase @

Effect of COVID -19 and Injection Devices Market Overview

The Market would see a significant growth during the forecast period, i.e., from 2020 to 2027. Market dynamics, trends, outlook, market size, forecast and competitive landscape have been covered under the scope of the study along with market segmentation defining the market scope. The market has seen the negative impact of COVID -19 globally with a diminish in the market growth across almost all the industries. Along with the net sales and growth the report also covers the profitability ratio and import & export data.

Key Companies Operating in this Market

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Schott AG

ELI Lilly and Company

Sandoz (Novartis AG)

Terumo Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Crossject

Market by Type

Glass material, Plastic material

Market by Application

Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Orphan Diseases, Aesthetic Treatment, Other clinical applications

Key Player Competition

The top 10 players of this industry have been profiled under the Company Profile chapter. In addition, the market share of the key players has also been mentioned as to know the revenue of each player operating in this industry and also the competition among the key players. In order to map the competition in the market, the report covers Porters Five Forces Analysis wherein buyer power, supplier power, new entrants, substitutes and competitive rivalry have been discussed which is intense in the market.

Injection Devices Market by Geography

Each major geography has been analysed under the scope of the study along with the key countries across these regions which holds substantial share. All the segments and sub-segments covered under the scope of this market have been further analysed with cross-sectional view of the geography and country as well. Both geographic and demographic factors have been studied in order to better understand the market trend across each geography. Market size and forecast from 2019 to 2027 have been provided for each region and country.

SWOT and PESTEL

SWOT and PESTEL analysis of the industry have also been mapped in the study to understand the strength, weakness, opportunity and threats in the market. Furthermore, political, economic, social, technological and environmental scenarios have been analysed to have a better understanding of the market.

