Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market by Top Leading Manufacturers – Potential Vendors, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Sensortec

The global Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market was valued at USD 15.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.0% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Top Companies in the global Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market are

Continental, Potential Vendors, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Sensortec, Texas Instruments, LORD Sensing Systems, Murata Manufacturing, Texas Instruments, ZF TRW, Adafruit, Advanced Navigation, Thales Group, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Other.

By Type Outlook-

Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS)

Inertial Navigation System (INS)

Others

By Application Outlook-

Ships and Submarine

Aircrafts

Automotives

Other

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico),

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe),

Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other)

