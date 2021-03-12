Industrial Bulk Packaging Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2024

Demand for Drums to Remain High

Drums, intermediate bulk containers (IBCs), pails, and jerry cans are some of the key products available in the Mexico industrial bulk packaging market. Among these, the demand for drums has been significantly higher than other products and is expected to remain so, rising at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2016 to 2024. Plastic, steel, and fiber/paperboard are the main components of the drum segment. With players shifting towards the sustainable packaging solutions over plastic and steel materials, the fiber/paperboard sub-segment is likely to witness considerable rise over the next few years.

Among others, IBCs are also projected to exhibit a significant rise in their demand in the near future, thanks to the remarkable progress in the chemical industry in Mexico. On the other hand, the demand for pails is expected to grow at a moderate pace over the forthcoming years, driven by their usage in a broad range of mid-sized applications, such as paints and coatings. Similarly, Jerry cans are also anticipated to witness stable growth rate in the years to come.

Chemicals and Petrochemicals to Surface as Leading Application Area of Industrial Bulk Packaging

The chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, and the pharmaceuticals sectors are the prime application areas of industrial bulk packaging across the world. The chemicals and petrochemicals sector have been registering a strong demand for industrial bulk packaging in Mexico, acquiring the top position among the end users. Analysts predict the scenario to remain so over the forthcoming years, increasing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2016 to 2024.

Containers, such as rigid IBCs and drums, are mostly preferred for the packaging of chemicals and petrochemicals products and are expected continue like this in the near future due to high concentration of these products. The demand for industrial bulk packaging is also anticipated to increase considerably in the pharmaceuticals industry over the next few years.

Some of the leading vendors of industrial bulk packaging in Mexico are Hoover Container Solutions Inc., Mauser Group B.V., International Paper Co., Greif Inc., Menasha Corp., Cleveland Steel Container Corp., and Composite Containers LLC.