Impact of the Coronavirus on the Quantum Computing Market Growth, Trends and Competitive Landscape

Quantum computing is used in a wide array of applications, such as in the optimization of business operations, in sampling processes, machine learning, and simulation and data problems. Amongst these, the adoption of quantum computing was found to be the highest in the optimization processes of business operations in 2019. This is ascribed to the fact that most of the organizational problems in companies can be solved by streamlining and optimizing the business operations.

The quantum computing market is currently witnessing the rising simulation of quantum systems in order to improve the study and understanding of various natural phenomena and quantum mechanics. Many major companies are fervently working on the numerical simulation of quantum systems boasting a higher processing power, which will be extremely crucial for the greater understanding of quantum physics and help in accurately solving the complex problems and equations pertaining to the important fields of quantum chemistry and superconducting materials.

Geographically, the highest adoption of quantum computing was observed in North America in 2019, mainly due to the large-scale investments by government and private firms for the rapid development of this technology. For instance, the U.S. congress adopted the National Quantum Initiative in January 2019, which authorized an investment of more than $1.2 billion over the next 5 to 10 years for the development of quantum science and technology in the country.

