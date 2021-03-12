Immunosuppressants Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global immunosuppressants market was valued at $13,890.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $42,511.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026. Immunosuppressants suppress the immune response or agents after organ transplantation or grafting procedures. After an organ transplantation, recipient’s body produces certain immune response against it as it considers the organ as an antigen that may harm the body. These immunosuppressants help in combating hyper immune response produced by body’s immune cells. These drugs are a crucial part of organ transplantation procedure as it prevents the body from serious damages.

Increase in incidence of autoimmune disorders such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and alopecia areata is the major factor that drives the market growth. In addition, surge in organ transplant procedures such as kidney transplant and liver transplant due to rise in incidence of organ failure further propels the market growth. For instance, as per the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, 36,528 organ transplants were performed in 2018 in the country. However, dearth of availability of organ donors and high cost of transplantation as well as immunosuppressant drugs are the limitations for the growth of this market. In addition, side effects of these drugs are expected to hamper the market growth. One of the major side effects of these drugs, especially, corticosteroids is osteoporosis. It is the condition in which density of bones is decreased, increasing the risk of fractures. Any bone in the body can be affected; however, fractures are most commonly seen in the hip, spine, or wrist. On the contrary, increase in use of tissue engineering for generation of implants provides growth opportunities for this market. In addition, rise in disposable income in developing economies, surge in awareness among individuals towards organ donation is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, distribution channel, and region. By drug class, it is divided into corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies, calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR inhibitors, anti-proliferative agents, and others. On the basis of indication, it is categorized into organ transplantation, autoimmune disorders, and non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases. By distribution channel, it is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Drug Class

– Corticosteroids

– Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

– Calcineurin Inhibitors

– mTOR Inhibitors

– Anti-Proliferative Agents

– Others

By Indication

– Organ Transplantation

– Autoimmune Disorders

– Non-Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital pharmacies

– Retail pharmacies

– Online pharmacies

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

– Astellas Pharma, Inc.

– Bristol Myers Squibb

– AbbVie Inc.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

– Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Mylan Laboratories Inc

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi S.A

