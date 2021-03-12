Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market Ravishing Growth by 2028| Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Hewlett Packard, Citrix Systems, Alibaba Group Holding, Rackspace US, Oracle Corporation, Google

The latest acquisition is Taos, a 30-year old IT vendor now focused on providing cloud-based professional and managed services. The company helps large IT organizations in the financial services, healthcare, retail and transportation markets migrate data center workloads to multiple clouds. It has partnerships with a number of IBM competitors, including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. The company also offers users a range of platform engineering and hybrid cloud managed services.

IBM has acquired five companies in a span of just three months to build up its hybrid cloud consulting business some of which specialize in providing managed cloud services to its competitors.

A research firm, recently reported that public cloud infrastructure adoption has nearly doubled in five years, from 42% or organizations using IaaS in 2017 to 78% reporting use in 2021.

North America holds a major share in the hybrid cloud market. Many companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and are stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Rackspace US Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Equinix Inc., Vmware Inc., Panzura Inc., RightScale Inc., Dell EMC, Turbonomic Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Century Link Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Intel Corporation

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the Hybrid Cloud Consulting market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market Study assures you to advise higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Hybrid Cloud Consulting, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028.

The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of Hybrid Cloud Consulting market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, the report explains the major challenges and risks to face in the forecast period.

Major segmentation by type:

Solution

Service

Major segmentation by services:

Cloud-based professional

Managed services

Major segmentation by end user:

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Banking, Finance, Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Information and Communication Technology

Media and Entertainment

Other End-user Industries

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Hybrid Cloud Consulting market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

Additionally, the research report on Hybrid Cloud Consulting market provides an in depth analysis about market status, market size, revenue share, industry development trends, products’ advantages and disadvantages of the enterprise, enterprise competition pattern, industrial policy and regional industrial layout characteristics. Thus the study report offers a comprehensive analysis of market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, estimation of market growth during the forecast period.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Detailed TOC of Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market Research Report-

– Hybrid Cloud Consulting Introduction and Market Overview

– Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market, by Application

– Hybrid Cloud Consulting Industry Chain Analysis

– Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Hybrid Cloud Consulting Market

i) Global Hybrid Cloud Consulting Sales ii) Global Hybrid Cloud Consulting Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

