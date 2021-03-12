Household Vacuum Cleaners Market Sales Predicted to Shoot-Up in Coming Years

The household vacuum cleaners market is growing, due to the increasing concerns of consumers towards hygiene, advent of advanced and efficient appliances, upsurge in consumer living standards, escalating income levels, and the widespread trend of keeping multiple vacuum cleaners in a household. The advent of energy efficient and eco-friendly vacuum cleaners is one of the major trends, in the household vacuum cleaners market. The enhancement within the efficiency of the vacuum cleaners is expected to provide ample growth opportunities, for the household vacuum cleaners market, in the coming years. The increasing awareness about advantages of vacuum cleaners usage is also encouraging the low-income households, to purchase vacuum cleaners.

The demand of vacuum cleaners using high efficiency particulate air filtration technology is increasing at a fast pace, in the developed markets. This is mostly due to the inability of the vacuum cleaners using standard filters to trap fine particles, such as pollen and pet dander, and also the dust and dirt spread in the air. On the other hand, vacuum cleaners using high efficiency particulate air filtration technology provide compact cleaning solutions, to avoid allergens from infecting lungs. According to World Health Organization, more than 250 million people suffer from asthma, and their number is expected to increase, in the coming years. Increasing electricity prices are one of the major restraints, for the household vacuum cleaners market.

Some of the competitors in the household vacuum cleaners market are Dyson Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., BISSELL Homecare LLC, Oreck Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, AB Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group, iRobot Corporation, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.; while Miele & Cie KG, and iRobot Corporation dominates the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

