Hospital Pharmaceuticals Market: North America to Dominate Global Market

Pharmaceutical drugs are sold through various channels such as retail, mail orders, clinics and hospitals. This report on the global hospital pharmaceuticals market analyses the current and future prospects of the market specifically pertaining to drugs sold in hospital settings. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a robust combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ million for each segment for the period from 2013 to 2023, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global teleradiology market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Jolted by the economic slowdown and the looming patent expiry of blockbuster drugs, the global hospital pharmaceuticals market is forecasted to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 3.9% between 2015 and 2023. Nevertheless, the increasing prevalence of chronic ailments worldwide, coupled with increasing healthcare spending is expected to keep the demand for hospital pharmaceuticals high in the near future. As per Transparency Market Research, the market stood at US$197.3 bn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$280.3 bn by the end of 2023. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are currently exhibiting highest demand for hospital pharmaceuticals.

As per reports from the World Health Organization (WHO), annual cases of cancer globally are expected to reach 22 million by 2030. This combined with the rising incidence of parasitic infections will boost demand for anti-parasitic drugs, thus driving the global hospital pharmaceuticals market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Pharmaceuticals Spending in U.S. Boosts Prospects of Hospital Pharmaceuticals in North America

Regionally, North America held the largest share in the global market in 2014. The recovery of the pharmaceutical industry and the rise in R&D activities between 2013 and 2014 has bolstered opportunities for the hospital pharmaceuticals market in North America. As per TMR analysis, the increasing spending on pharmaceuticals by the U.S. government has considerably aided in the expansion of the hospital pharmaceuticals market in North America. The market in the region is projected to surge at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2015 and 2023.

Europe has emerged as the second-largest market for hospital pharmaceuticals, primarily due to the presence of renowned research organizations in the region. The sound intellectual property protection norms prevalent in Europe have also helped the market to thrive in the region. However, the region lacks proper reimbursement policies and regulatory framework for encouraging the development of novel therapeutics. This could restrain the market’s growth in Europe.

In the meantime, surging opportunities in Latin America and Asia Pacific will compel vendors to shift their focus from developed economies to emerging nations. The large population base in Asia Pacific, coupled with the increasing spending on research and development of novel therapeutics will aid expansion of the hospital pharmaceuticals market in emerging economies.

Some of the most prominent vendors operating in the global hospital pharmaceuticals market include Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Merch &Co., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, and others.

