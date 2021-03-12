High Purity Alumina Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global high purity alumina market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $5.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2019 to 2026.

High-purity alumina (HPA) is a premium product that falls under non-metallurgical alumina products, characterized by a minimum purity level of 99.99%. HPA is utilized as a base material to manufacture sapphire substrates in applications such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and artificial sapphire glass. It possesses properties such as corrosion resistance, high brightness, and can withstand high temperatures.

High adoption of LED bulbs over traditional bulbs coupled with technological evolution drive the growth of the global high-purity alumina market. Its superior properties such as durability, reliability, and low radiated heat have led to rise in adoption of LED products, thereby driving the demand for HPA. In addition, upsurge in production of electric vehicles in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has boosted the demand for HPA, as it is used in manufacturing of batteries in electric vehicles. However, increase in prices of HPA is the significant factor anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global high-purity alumina market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is be categorized into 4N, 5N, and 6N. By technology, it is bifurcated into hydrolysis and hydrochloric acid leaching (HCL). The applications covered in the study comprise LED bulbs, semiconductor substrates, Li-ion batteries, optical lenses, bio-medical devices, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Orbite Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Baikowski SAS, Alcoa Inc., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., Sasol, and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd., and Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

– 4N High Purity Alumina

– 5N High Purity Alumina

– 6N High Purity Alumina

– By Technology

– Hydrolysis

– Hydrochloric Acid Leaching

– By Application

– LED Bulbs

– Semiconductor Substrate

– Li-ion Batteries

– Optical Lenses

– Bio Medical Devices

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

