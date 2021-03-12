High Power LED Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Applications, and Industry Strategies

The high-power light-emitting diode market is projected to generate $17,581.5 million in 2024, witnessing a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). In terms of application, the high-power LED market is classified into general lighting, signs & signals, automotive, backlighting, and others (which include infrared emitter, camera flash lighting, and ultraviolet (UV) LEDs).

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/high-power-led-market/report-sample

Among these, the automotive application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the growing requirement for high-power LED lights in automotive interior and exterior applications, including position lights, ambient lighting, fog lights, headlights, and dashboard lights. On the basis of wattage, the market is divided into 1–2.9 W, 3–4.9 W, 5–10 W, and >10 W.

During the forecast period, 5–10 W division is projected to advance at the fastest pace because of the increasing deployment of these LED lights in general lighting applications. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to hold a considerable share of the high-power LED market during the forecast period.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=high-power-led-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the high-power LED market