Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2027 ||McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc
Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 840.39 million to an estimated value of USD 6432.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising fraudulent activities is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, Northrop Grumman, LexisNexis, Pondera Solutions, Wipro.
Market Drivers
Rising population adapting health insurance is driving the growth of this market
Increasing fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is another factor driving the market
Market Restraints
Less adoption of Healthcare Fraud Analytics is restraining the growth of this market.
Lack of skilled and trained profession is another factor restraining market
Study Highlights
- To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.
- Industry Chain Suppliers of Healthcare Fraud Detection market with Contact Information
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Healthcare Fraud Detection market
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market
By Component
- Services
- Software
By Delivery Mode
- On-Premise Delivery Models
- On-Demand Delivery Models
By Type
- Descriptive Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Prescriptive Analytics
By Application
- Insurance Claims Review
- Post payment Review
- Prepayment Review
- Payment Integrity
- Other Application
By End- User
- Private Insurance Payers
- Public/Government Agencies
- Third-Party Service Providers
- Employers
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Insights of the Report
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
