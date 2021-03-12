Haptic Technology Market Trending US$ 38617 Million by 2028 with Immersion Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Precision Microdrive’s Pvt Ltd, UltraLeap, Synaptics Incorporated

The Haptic Technology Market is estimated to hit at a CAGR of +14%, to generate a revenue of about US$ 38617 Million by 2028.

Haptic technology aims to simulate the sensation of touch with various mechanisms. One of them is using touch as a feedback system to communicate information to and from the user. As visually-oriented species, we usually don’t stop to think how incredible our sense of touch really is.

Haptic devices (or haptic interfaces) are mechanical devices that mediate communication between the user and the computer. Haptic devices allow users to touch, feel and manipulate three-dimensional objects in virtual environments and tele-operated systems.

The main benefit of haptic technology for education is that it increases the realism of simulations by providing force or tactile feedback to the user. In the field of virtual reality, haptics is the science of applying touch sensation and control to interaction with computer applications.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Haptic technology Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Haptic technology market.

Key Players:

Immersion Corporation (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), Ultrahaptics (U.K.), Haption S.A. (France), ON Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Johnson Electric (Hong Kong), SMK Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.), Geomagic (U.S.), Force Dimension (Switzerland), Precision Microdrives Ltd. (U.K.), Senseg (Finland), and Imagis Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Haptic technology market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Haptic technology market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Haptic technology market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Haptic technology market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Market by Feedback Type:

Tactile

Force

Market by Component:

Software

Drivers & Controllers

Actuators

Others

Market by Application:

Education & Research

Engineering

Gaming

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

The following sections of this versatile report on Haptic technology market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Haptic technology market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

