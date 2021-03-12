Hall-effect Current Sensors Market: Augmented Expansion To Be Registered By 2021 – 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global hall-effect current sensors market. In terms of revenue, the global hall-effect current sensors market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global hall-effect current sensors market.

The global hall-effect current sensors market is broadly affected by several factors, including government efforts to boost the electronics industry and rising use of technologically advanced consumer electronics devices. Thus, increasing application of hall-effect current sensors in different sectors is propelling the global market for hall-effect current sensors.

Hall-effect Current Sensors Market: Dynamics

The global consumer electronics industry is continuously growing as a result of growing use of advanced and smart electronic devices such as smartphones and increasing standards of living worldwide. Companies are investing significantly in R&D activities in consumer electronics devices with people using more number of electronic devices with highly advanced features. The device size is becoming compact due to advancements in these devices.

This has led to use of a large number of sensors, especially micro-sensors and miniaturization of electronic circuits. The growth in the use of sensors is driving the demand for hall-effect current sensors. The increasing scope of applications of intelligent hall-effect current sensors in the industrial sector is also one of the prominent reasons for the overall growth of the market. Thus, rising demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics devices is expected to have a significant positive impact on the global hall-effect current sensors market between 2019 and 2030.

The considerable boom of the industrial sector around the world, particularly in developing regions of the world, including Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa has played a key role in increasing the demand for current sensors in recent years. The increasing adoption of current sensors in industrial machinery is likely to influence the overall growth trajectory of the global hall-effect current sensors market during the forecast period. The growing demand for high efficiency and improved system performances across the consumer electronics space are primary factors expected to propel the adoption of hall-effect current sensors in the upcoming decade.

Due to rapid advancements in software-defined architectures, topologies, and entry of new materials, players involved in the current hall-effect current sensors market are increasingly focusing on innovations and product diversification to cater to the evolving industrial requirements. The demand for hall-effect devices continues to grow at a rapid pace worldwide due to which, the overall prospects of the global hall-effect current sensors market provide a positive outlook. Moreover, low costs of hall-effect current sensors in comparison with other alternatives is another major factor likely to increase the demand for hall-effect current sensors during the assessment period.

Sensing the growing demand for hall-effect current sensors from various industrial sectors, current players involved in the global hall-effect current sensors market landscape are increasingly focusing on expanding their market share and presence by launching new products and product portfolio. For instance, in July 2020, Texas Instruments announced the launch of zero-drift hall-effect current sensor that offers high accuracy and lowest drift while simultaneously providing efficient 3-kVrms isolation. Furthermore, in June 2020, Melexis announced the launch of the automotive-grade 3D hall-effect current sensor that is specifically developed for automotive and industrial applications.