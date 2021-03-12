Green Technology and Sustainability Market Growth, Demand & Opportunities : P&S Intelligence

With an increase in the renewable power capacity and integration of advanced systems to store the energy, the green technology and sustainability market is growing. Compared to $ 8.3 billion in 2019, the industry is predicted to generate revenue of $ 57.8 billion in 2030. Additionally, between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period), the market would advance at a CAGR of 20.0%.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/green-technology-and-sustainability-market/report-sample

During the forecast period, the AI ​​and analytics category would witness the fastest growth in the green technology and sustainability market, at a CAGR of 21.5%. It would be because of rapid adoption of these technologies in urban planning advancement, ecological outline creation for building structures, and spatial evaluation. In addition, to transition to smart manufacturing processes, the adoption of AI and analytics is necessary.

Green buildings are expected to continue dominating the green technology and sustainability market till 2030. This is attributed to the fact that since buildings consume a lot of power, thus resulting in air pollution, the focus on making them energy-efficient is dire. By using green technologies during the construction and operation of buildings, the energy usage and wastage can be significantly reduced, therefore despite their high capital requirement, they are finding widespread adoption, thus driving the market.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?inquiry-url=green-technology-and-sustainability-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the green technology and sustainability market