Graphite Laminate Market 2021| Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Analysis and Trends by Forecast 2027

Graphite Sheet Laminates are made with the high purity 2010B grade flexible graphite reinforced with metallic or non-metallic inserts. Gaskets based on graphite and are suitable for temperatures between -200 °C and up to 460 °C and also offer resistance against a broad range of chemicals. Equipped with an anti-stick finish developed explicitly for this purpose, KLINGER graphite-based gasket materials are easy to remove from the flange even after exposure to elevated temperatures.

The graphite laminate market has witnessed significant growth due to the significant product demand from in chemical industry. Moreover, strict government regulations provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the graphite laminate market. However, fluctuations in the price of raw materials are projected to hamper the overall growth of the graphite laminate market in the forecast period.

The “Global Graphite Laminate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the graphite laminate market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global graphite laminate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading graphite laminate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global graphite laminate market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of material type, the global graphite laminate market is divided into natural graphite and synthetic graphite. On the basis of product, the global graphite laminate market is divided into power generation, oil and gas, chemical processing and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global graphite laminate market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The graphite laminate market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the graphite laminate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the graphite laminate market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the graphite laminate market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as material type launches, material type approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from graphite laminate market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for graphite laminate in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the graphite laminate market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the graphite laminate market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Arborite

Atlantic Gasket Corporation

Beijing Great Wall Co.,Ltd.

FLEXITALLIC GmbH

Formica Group

Keith Payne

Klinger Limite

Mineral Seal Corporation

Wilsonart

