Graph Database Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027
Global graph database market is expected register a 24.2% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing adoption and need in identifying the complex patterns along with the rapid use of virtualization for Big Data analytics are expected grow global graph database market
Market Definition: Global Graph Database Market
Graph database is an online database management system. It is a part of NoSQL databases which is mainly created to address the limitations of existing relational databases. It consists of nodes and edges. It utilizes the graph theory for storing, mapping and querying relationship. These database are widely used for solving critical business solutions such as supply chain management problem, customer relationship among others.
Market Drivers:
- Growing real-time big data mining with effect of visualization is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growing demand of system that has capability to process low-latency queries is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing demand of AI-based graph database tools and services is also expected to boost the growth of the market
- Technological advancements in the graph databases software and prevailing demand from the healthcare industry for enhanced accuracy is another factor uplifting the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness among consumers is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Dearth of standardization and programming ease is another factor which hamper the market growth
- Scarcity of technical experts along with high initial expenditure also acts as market restraint
Segmentation: Global Graph Database Market
By Type
- Resource Description Framework
- Property Graph
By Application
- Recommendation Engines
- Fraud Detection
- Customer Analytics
- Risk and Compliance Management
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Retail and e-commerce
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and Public Sector
- Manufacturing
- Telecom and IT
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Component
- Tools
- Services
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2019, TigerGraph had launched graph database named as TigerGraph cloud aservices which will further help the users to configure and manage their own database. It features pattern matching and data processing functions along with SQL like querying in making predictions and performing real time transactions. This will in turn help the business to minimize the administrative cost and enhancing the user’s performance
- In April 2019, Neo4j and Google had entered in to strategic partnership. The purpose of this partnership is to integrate Neo4j graph database with google cloud further delivering the cloud-based graph database leveraging the connected data for maximum impact. This will further create innovation by providing best possible outcomes to its respective customers
Competitive Analysis
Global graph database market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graph database market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors
Few of the major competitors currently working in global graph database market are Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Neo4j, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Franz Inc, OpenLink Software, TigerGraph, MarkLogic Corporation, Cray Inc, DataStax, Inc, Stardog Union, Ontotext, Bitnine Co, Ltd., Cambridge Semantics, ArangoDB, Kompass (UK) Ltd, Sparsity Technologies, Objectivity Inc., Teradata, MongoDB, Inc., among others.
The Graph Database market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Graph Database market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Graph Database market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Graph Database market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Graph Database. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Graph Database market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Graph Database market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Graph Database market by offline distribution channel
- Global Graph Database market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Graph Database market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Graph Database market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Graph Database market in Americas
- Licensed Graph Database market in EMEA
- Licensed Graph Database market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
