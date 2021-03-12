Graph Database Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Graph Database Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Graph Database industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Graph Database Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global graph database market is expected register a 24.2% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing adoption and need in identifying the complex patterns along with the rapid use of virtualization for Big Data analytics are expected grow global graph database market

Market Definition: Global Graph Database Market

Graph database is an online database management system. It is a part of NoSQL databases which is mainly created to address the limitations of existing relational databases. It consists of nodes and edges. It utilizes the graph theory for storing, mapping and querying relationship. These database are widely used for solving critical business solutions such as supply chain management problem, customer relationship among others.

Market Drivers:

Growing real-time big data mining with effect of visualization is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing demand of system that has capability to process low-latency queries is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing demand of AI-based graph database tools and services is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Technological advancements in the graph databases software and prevailing demand from the healthcare industry for enhanced accuracy is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among consumers is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Dearth of standardization and programming ease is another factor which hamper the market growth

Scarcity of technical experts along with high initial expenditure also acts as market restraint

Segmentation: Global Graph Database Market

By Type

Resource Description Framework

Property Graph

By Application

Recommendation Engines

Fraud Detection

Customer Analytics

Risk and Compliance Management

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail and e-commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Component

Tools

Services

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, TigerGraph had launched graph database named as TigerGraph cloud aservices which will further help the users to configure and manage their own database. It features pattern matching and data processing functions along with SQL like querying in making predictions and performing real time transactions. This will in turn help the business to minimize the administrative cost and enhancing the user’s performance

In April 2019, Neo4j and Google had entered in to strategic partnership. The purpose of this partnership is to integrate Neo4j graph database with google cloud further delivering the cloud-based graph database leveraging the connected data for maximum impact. This will further create innovation by providing best possible outcomes to its respective customers

Competitive Analysis

Global graph database market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graph database market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors

Few of the major competitors currently working in global graph database market are Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Neo4j, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Franz Inc, OpenLink Software, TigerGraph, MarkLogic Corporation, Cray Inc, DataStax, Inc, Stardog Union, Ontotext, Bitnine Co, Ltd., Cambridge Semantics, ArangoDB, Kompass (UK) Ltd, Sparsity Technologies, Objectivity Inc., Teradata, MongoDB, Inc., among others.

The Graph Database market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Graph Database market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Graph Database market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Graph Database market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Graph Database. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

