Global Sutures Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028

Global Sutures Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.52% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population all over the globe and regular technological advancement.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sutures market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew, DemeTECH Corporation, Atramat, Sutures India, EndoEvolution, LLC, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Mellon Medical B.V., CONMED Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Zimmer Biomet, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Péters Surgical, Kono Seisakusho Co.,Ltd., AD Surgical, An American Company, Dolphin Sutures, USIOL Inc., Lotus Surgicals among others.

Market Definition:

Sutures are a particular linear suture material that is used for hemostasis and tissue suturing in the course of surgery or trauma. They are also used to close surgical scar tissue. It is a medical device that used to stitch the wound. In multiple diseases including neuropathic ulcers, pediatric pulmonary surgery, diabetic ulcers and skin ulcers, surgical sutures used to close wound. It is generally known as stiches, which includes thread with a needle.

Segmentation:-

Global Sutures Market By Product (Suture Threads, Automated Suturing Devices), Type (Multifilament Sutures, Monofilament Sutures), Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgery, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Other Applications), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics & Physician Offices), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global sutures market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, DePuy Synthes announced the limited offering of Dynacord suture in the U.S. The Dynacord suture is meant to heal soft tissue, such as the shoulder rotator cuff, and to avoid the loss of suture tension in arthroscopic rotator cuff surgery.

In August 2017, Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson medical devices companies introduced Proxisure suturing device in U.S., which is designed to enhance accuracy in minimally-invasive surgery. With this launch Ethicon expanded its product portfolio.

Competitive Analysis:

Global sutures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sutures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Surging incidents of surgical procedures, is driving the growth of the market

Easy adoption due to the approval of FDA and CE marking, fosters the market growth

Increasing geriatric population all over the globe, is also the factor for market growth

Regular technological advancement, is helping the market to grow

Market Restraints

Surging demand for minimally invasive surgery, hinders the market growth

Availability of other wound care products, restraints the market growth

Unfavorable taxation policies, restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Sutures Market

By Product

Suture Threads Absorbable Sutures Synthetic Sutures Polyglactin 910 Sutures Poliglecaprone 25 Sutures Polydioxanone Sutures Polyglycolic Acid Sutures Other Synthetic Sutures Natural Sutures Non-Absorbable Sutures Nylon Sutures Prolene Sutures Stainless Steel Sutures Other Non-Absorbable Sutures

Automated Suturing Devices Disposable Automated Suturing Devices Reusable Automated Suturing Devices



By Type

Multifilament Sutures

Monofilament Sutures

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgery

Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

Clinics & Physician Offices

Research Methodology: Global Sutures Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

