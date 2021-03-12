Global Pediatric Dental Crown Market Forecast And Trends Analysis Research Report 2020 To 2027||NuSmile Ltd., Kinder Krowns, Figaro Crowns, INC., Denovo Dental, Acero Crowns, Sprig Oral Health Technologies

Pediatric dental crown market is expected to gain growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 357.53 million by 2027 from USD 223.56 million in 2019. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders in children and adoption of aesthetic approach towards restorative procedures of primary teeth are the major factors contributing to the growth of pediatric dental crown market globally.

The major players covered in the Pediatric Dental Crown Market report 3M, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical), NuSmile Ltd., Kinder Krowns, Figaro Crowns, INC., Denovo Dental, Acero Crowns, Sprig Oral Health Technologies, Inc., Edelweiss Dentistry Products GMBH, SML, Cheng Crowns, Dentsply Sirona, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Pediatric Dental Crown Market Scope and Market Size

Pediatric dental crown market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, disease type, end users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into is segmented into zirconia ceramic, stainless steel, composite strip, resin veneer, polycarbonate, and metals. Stainless steel hold the highest share as they are predominantly used by dental professionals to restore permanent molars in children to prevent further decaying and offer an alternative to remove the decaying tooth. They could also be used for primary teeth as well. They can the entire tooth and are hard to damage. Moreover, these crowns are highly affordable making them a favourable choice for pediatric crowns.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into permanent and temporary. The highest share is held by permanent crowns as they are necessary for proceeding with restorative and preventive dental care needs of children as opposed to temporary crowns that are used as an alternative till the permanent crown arrives.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into dental caries, enamel disorders, and others. The highest share is held by dental caries it the disease is prevalent among children of all age groups and one of the major conditions that require tooth restoration and dental crowns. As per a publication by WHO, early childhood caries (ECC) is a worldwide pandemic with prevalence across all geographies among the children aged 3-5 years. As per the publication, the U.S. has a prevalence of 40% with children acquiring dental caries by kindergarten, as compared to 12% of the United Kingdom among 3-year-old children.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into dental clinics, dental laboratories, hospitals and others. In 2020, dental clinics segment is dominating in the market because dental clinics are the primary diagnosis and treatment provider for restorative procedures of teeth. Dental clinics hold the highest market share as these establishments offer trained professionals with specialization in dental care. Patients facing dental problems that might require tooth restoration are most likely to go these facilities.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender, and retail sales. Direct tender segment holds the highest market share as it offers more profit to manufacturers and end users alike.

High prevalence of dental caries across all age groups of children is the major factor which stimulates the pediatric dental crown market in the U.S.

